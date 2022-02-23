The voices of whanau Maori abused by State and faith-based institutions the focus of next month’s Royal Commission hearing

Wednesday, 23 February, 2022 - 11:42

The voices of whanau MÄori abused by State and faith-based institutions the focus of next month’s Royal Commission hearing Wednesday 23 February To muri te po roa, tera a Pokopoko Whiti-te-ra - hope and healing for survivors of abuse in care, after years of darkness

The voices of Maori survivors who were abused while they were in the care of State and faith-based institutions will be heard at the Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry Maori hearing from 7-18 March.

Maori survivors and their whanau from throughout the motu will share their lived experiences of being abused in care while they were tamariki or vulnerable adults, and the ongoing impacts the tÅ«kino, or abuse, has on them and their whanau. We will hear evidence from rangatahi survivors and multiple generations of whanau, and Maori survivors and advocates will provide their vision of what a transformed care system should look like for Maori.

The hearing will explore how Maori in care were abused by the institutions meant to protect them. This included physical, sexual, psychological and racist abuse. Maori who were Deaf, disabled, LGBTQIA+ or of Pasifika descent were disproportionately affected.

Hearing will be livestreamed The hearing was planned to be held at Orakei marae in Tamaki Makaurau. However, due to COVID-19 Protection Framework restrictions, the Royal Commission and Ngati Whatua Orakei have decided the hearing cannot be open to the general public.

Witnesses will provide evidence remotely by video link and the hearing will be livestreamed publicly on the Royal Commission website.

"We deeply regret the hearing cannot be held kanohi ki te kanohi, but our priority is to ensure the health, safety and peace of mind of witnesses and other survivors in the face of the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the community," says Commissioner Julia Steenson.

"Despite these challenges, the hearing must go ahead. All of Aotearoa New Zealand needs to listen to the evidence of these courageous witnesses, so that we understand the impacts of the abuse of Maori in care and hear their ideas for change."

Ngati Whatua Orakei has named the hearing

Ngati WhÄtua ÅrÄkei has gifted the hearing the name "To muri te po roa, tera a Pokopoko Whiti-te-ra". It refers to hope and healing for survivors of abuse in care, after years of darkness.

Hearing is part of Royal Commission’s wider Maori investigation

This hearing is one part of the Royal Commission’s wider Maori investigation, which includes korero with hundreds of Maori survivors and their whanau and Maori experts, and research and policy analysis.

Survivors will continue to meet with the Royal Commission through 2022. Their experiences will continue to inform all the Royal Commission’s interim reports, including the final report to be delivered in June 2023. An interim report into the experiences and impacts of Maori who were abused in care will be delivered in the first quarter of 2023.

The Royal Commission continues to encourage all Maori survivors to reach out and register with the Royal Commission.