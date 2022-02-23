Auckland Light Rail and Three Waters - Infrastructure New Zealand

Wednesday, 23 February, 2022 - 15:33

Auckland Light Rail and the Three Waters programme are two of the most significant recent investments in the work to address New Zealand's infrastructure needs. In February, the Government announced that the $14.6 billion partially tunnelled light rail option would go ahead, whilst the work of the

Auckland Light Rail and the Three Waters programme are two of the most significant recent investments in the work to address New Zealand's infrastructure needs.

In February, the Government announced that the $14.6 billion partially tunnelled light rail option would go ahead, whilst the work of the Three Waters National Transition Unit is underway, with legislation expected to be introduced to Parliament mid-year.

We invite you to join us on 16 March at our Sector Updates: Auckland Light Rail and Three Waters event to hear from Marlon Bridge, Acting Executive Director - Transition Unit and Tommy Parker, Project Director, Auckland Light Rail. They will both speak to the latest updates on their respective work programmes and discuss the projects' next steps.

We thank WSP for hosting this event.

This event is complimentary for members. Non-member ticket price is $29+gst. A link to the virtual platform will be sent out in advance of the event.