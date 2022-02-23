Funding relief for storm damaged district welcomed by Mayor

Wednesday, 23 February, 2022 - 16:06

Waitomo District Mayor John Robertson is welcoming a $30,000 financial contribution from the Government to help the district recover from the damage caused by the recent Cyclone Dovi.

A total of $200,000 will be made available for local Rural Support Trusts and Mayoral Relief Funds to help recovery efforts in Waitomo, Taranaki and Wairarapa. Waitomo will receive its share through a Mayoral Relief Fund.

The announcement was made by Rural Communities Minister Damien O’Connor yesterday, who classified the weather event as a medium-scale adverse event.

Mr Robertson is currently in discussions with the Ministry of Primary Industries, Federated Farmers and the Rural Support Trust to agree on the best way to distribute the funding.

He says he is pleased the Government has recognised the significant damage the district suffered along with our regions in the North Island.

"Our district was badly impacted by Cyclone Dovi. Certain roads have been severely affected and permanent repairs could take several months, if not longer.

"Council staff and engineers are currently assessing the damage before remedial options can be proposed and it’s not until these assessments are complete that we will know the financial impact the weather event caused.

"This funding will help with recovery in a small way.

"Waka Kotahi will also be a significant funder alongside Council to the repair work needed on our roads."

Minister O’Connor says MPI is also working closely with sector groups and other agencies to continue assessing the extent of storm damage and shift towards recovery efforts.

"The funding will help farmers and growers now facing a huge clean-up effort after ex-tropical Cyclone Dovi passed through, which includes restoring access to their properties," he says.

"In the Waitomo District floodwaters swept through two valleys, damaging fences and depositing silt over farms. The funding will help speed up the recovery of farming businesses, and includes wellbeing support and specialist technical advice. It also enables the use of Enhanced Taskforce Green workers, should they be required to help."

Farmers needing help to manage feed shortages are encouraged to contact their levy body, such as DairyNZ and Beef + Lamb New Zealand, or Federated Farmers. Horticulture NZ, and the Foundation for Arable Research (FAR) are on hand to provide support to impacted growers.