Two Lotto players share $1 million

Wednesday, 23 February, 2022 - 20:19

Two lucky Lotto players from Northland and Wellington will be having a Wednesday to remember after winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s Lotto draw.

The winning First Division tickets were sold on MyLotto to a player from Northland and at TJ Terrace Superette in Wellington.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $300,000 on Saturday.

All of Aotearoa New Zealand is now in the COVID-19 Protection Framework - otherwise known as the traffic light settings. Lotto NZ counters can open at all traffic light settings providing retailers comply with health and safety guidelines set out by the Ministry of Health.

The live Lotto draws are unable to take place while Auckland is in Red under the traffic light setting. We will be using computer-generated draws under Audit New Zealand scrutiny for Lotto, Powerball, and Strike while Auckland is in Red.