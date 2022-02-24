Child poverty statistics show 'all measures trending downwards' over the last three years

Thursday, 24 February, 2022 - 10:46

All measures of child poverty were trending downwards, across the three years since the year ended June 2018, Stats NZ said today. There is no single measure of poverty in New Zealand. The Child Poverty Reduction Act 2018 (the Act) sets out a multi-level, multi-measure approach to measuring child poverty. The statistics for the year ended June 2021 includes estimates of the measures specified in the Act and compares statistics over the three years since the year ended June 2018 (the baseline year). The Act requires the Minister for Child Poverty Reduction to set intermediate (three-year) and long-term (10-year) targets for reducing child poverty in New Zealand. The Minister set targets for three primary measures. The first intermediate target period ends with the statistics reported for the year ended June 2021. Interpreting child poverty targets explains how to understand the targets in the context of sample error. "The scale of the downward trend for the three primary measures saw two of the three intermediate child poverty reduction targets met," Government Statistician Mark Sowden said. This is the first time that the child poverty statistics include any effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, at the aggregate level, the impact on child poverty cannot be isolated from other events. "A lot of things happened that influenced household incomes during this time, including changes to benefits and government wage subsidies," wealth and poverty statistics senior manager Andrew Neal said. "We aren’t able to isolate what the specific impacts of lockdowns were on child poverty." Poverty rates for all New Zealand children In the year ended June 2021, 13.6 percent of New Zealand children (156,700) lived in households with less than 50 percent of the median equivalised disposable household income before deducting housing costs. This was a decrease over three years from 16.5 percent (183,400) in the year ended June 2018. The intermediate target of a reduction to 10.5 percent for this measure was not met. Interpreting child poverty statistics explains the definition of equivalised disposable household income, which is used for each income measure of poverty. Also in the year ended June 2021, 16.3 percent of children (187,300) lived in households with after-housing-costs equivalised disposable income that was less than 50 percent of the median after-housing-costs income in the baseline year. This was down from 22.8 percent of children (253,800) three years earlier. The intermediate target of a reduction to 17.6 percent for this measure was met. Stats NZ also reports on material hardship, which indicates the number of households going without six or more of the 17 basic needs most people would regard as essentials. Over the last three years, material hardship has trended downwards. In the year ended June 2021, 11.0 percent of children (125,700) experienced material hardship. The intermediate target of a reduction to 10.3 percent for this measure was met, once sample error is accounted for. "When a household is in material hardship, it can mean going without things like fresh fruit and veggies or avoiding using the heater in winter to save money," Mr Neal said. "These households are particularly vulnerable to unforeseen expenses, which they’re unlikely to be able to pay without borrowing, be it from friends and whÄnau or from the bank." Children experiencing material hardship were over 16 times more likely to be in households that put up with feeling cold compared with those not in hardship. More than 4 in 5 children in material hardship were in households that could not afford to pay an unexpected $500 bill within a month without borrowing. Findings for MÄori and Pacific children Stats NZ has been able to produce poverty statistics for MÄori and Pacific children since the year ended June 2019, making it possible to see any changes over two years. Over this time, material hardship and low-income rates for both MÄori and Pacific children were relatively unchanged, though there was a decrease for both groups in the percentage of children who lived in households with less than 50 percent of the baseline year’s median after-housing-costs income. For MÄori, the rate was 17.8 percent (52,600) in the year ended June 2021, down from 22.4 percent (66,200) two years earlier. The rate dropped to 16.3 percent (23,800) from 21.5 percent (30,300), for Pacific children. For all New Zealand children, the rate was 16.3 percent. In the year ended June 2021, over 1 in 6 MÄori children (53,600 or 18.1 percent) lived in households with less than 50 percent of the median income before housing costs, meanwhile 1 in 5 (60,300 or 20.2 percent) experienced material hardship. The rates for these measures were 17.2 percent (25,000) and 24.0 percent (34,000), respectively for Pacific children. For all New Zealand children, these rates were 13.6 percent and 11.0 percent, respectively. Findings for other sub-populations This is the second time that Stats NZ can report on child poverty by disability status. Across all measures, the poverty rates for disabled children and children living in a household with at least one disabled person were relatively unchanged from the year ended June 2020. Disabled and non-disabled children were equally likely to live in a household with less than 50 percent of the baseline year’s median after-housing-costs income, but disabled children were more likely to experience material hardship. Child poverty is also related to tenure, with rising housing costs having especially impacted the economic situation of households that rent their dwellings. Children in rented dwellings were more likely to live in low-income households and/or experience material hardship than those living in households that owned their dwelling and were paying a mortgage. Nearly 1 in 4 children (24.6 percent or 113,400) living in rented dwellings were in households with less than 50 percent of the baseline year’s median after-housing-costs income, compared with 11.8 percent (52,900) of children living in owned dwellings. A child in a rented dwelling was seven times more likely to experience material hardship than a child living in an owned dwelling (22.1 percent or 101,800, compared with 3.2 percent or 14,600, respectively). Furthermore, children in rented dwellings made up the majority, about 4 in 5, of those in material hardship in the year ended June 2021. Interpreting child poverty targets Under the Child Poverty Reduction Act 2018, the Government is required to set intermediate (three-year) and long term (10-year) targets for reducing child poverty in Aotearoa New Zealand. Notification of setting of targets under the Child Poverty Reduction Act 2018 is the Gazette notice for the targets for reducing child poverty. Because HES only surveys a sample of New Zealand, the estimates it produces are subject to some uncertainty on the true value. We can create a confidence interval around the estimate with an upper and lower bound. A target is met if the lower bound for the end-of-period rate is lower than, or equal to, the target rate. Interpreting child poverty targets sets out how to interpret whether a target was met under the Child Poverty Reduction Act 2018. Interpreting child poverty statistics Child poverty statistics were produced from HES for the year ended June 2021. Across the suite of nine measures, there are measures of low-income - before and after housing costs are deducted - and of material hardship at different levels of severity. One measure of low-income involves comparing a household’s income for the particular year with an inflation-adjusted threshold based on the median of the baseline year (a fixed-line measure). As such, this particular measure (measure b) cannot be compared directly with the before-housing-costs measures because each of these are relative to the median of the same year, not the baseline year. The income measures of poverty presented here are based on equivalised disposable household income. This means household income after tax is adjusted for the number of people in the household and their age. A household’s income is then compared to the median household income of the population, either before or after their housing costs have been deducted. Like all surveys, estimates are subject to some uncertainty because not everyone in New Zealand was surveyed. This range of uncertainty should be considered when looking at year-on-year changes. Stats NZ encourages users to look at trends over several years where possible. Small changes year-on-year are unlikely to be statistically significant because they fall within the range of expected uncertainty. Child poverty statistics: Year ended June 2021 - technical appendix provides more information on the methodology used by Stats NZ for producing robust estimates of New Zealand’s child poverty rates. How we measure child poverty gives a visual representation of how Stats NZ calculates equivalised incomes and uses the median to determine the child poverty rates. Stats NZ has revised previous published estimates for all nine poverty measures for the year ended June 2020. COVID-19 impact on collection period As with HES for the year ended June 2020, the pandemic has impacted Stats NZ’s ability to conduct face-to-face interviews in respondent’s homes and no other means of interviewing were available. Therefore, interviewing was not conducted evenly over the whole year. Consequently, the sample size was reduced to just over 16,000 households from the planned 20,000 households. This is consistent with what was achieved for HES for the year ended June 2020 when interviewing ceased in March 2020. The reduced sample size means margins of error on the statistics are higher than designed for. Stats NZ analysed the data to check for any impact of this change in interview pattern, but no discernible impact was noted, and are therefore confident that the data is fit for purpose. Due to lockdowns, Stats NZ ceased interviews for HES for the year ended June 2021 for the following periods (and regions): 1 July to 7 August 2020 (all New Zealand) 12 August to 20 September 2020 (all New Zealand) 21 September to 27 September 2020 (Auckland only) 1 March to 7 March 2021 (Auckland only) 24 June to 28 June 2021 (Wellington only).