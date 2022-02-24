Period stigma in the workplace - a human rights issue - OHRP

Thursday, 24 February, 2022 - 11:40

The Office of Human Rights Proceedings (OHRP) has settled a dispute involving a claim of gender discrimination. OHRP represents Auckland woman, Sarah-, who took one day of sick leave due to menstruation-related illness. Sarah, who worked in client services in an office environment, made a complaint to the Human Rights Commission alleging her manager criticised her use of sick leave.

Nicole Browne, the senior solicitor acting for Sarah, says:

"This settlement is an important recognition of the legitimacy of paid sick leave for illness and pain caused by menstruation. Belittling the consequences of menstruation and the experiences of being a woman (or any other person who menstruates) erodes any progress towards an equality of opportunity for all genders.

"The Human Rights Act 1993 exists to provide better protection of human rights in New Zealand. This was a great outcome for our client and we commend her bravery in standing up for her rights. We are also hopeful that awareness of this issue will better support a culture that promotes the capability, safety and inclusion of women in the workplace."

OHRP provides free legal representation on application to complainants who have made complaints to the Human Rights Commission.