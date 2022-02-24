Changes to overseas investment rules for forestry a good start - Beef + Lamb NZ

Thursday, 24 February, 2022 - 12:19

Beef + Lamb New Zealand (B+LNZ) says the ending of the streamlined forestry test for overseas investors planning to convert farms to forest is a positive first step in addressing the issue of wholesale farm conversion for carbon farming.

B+LNZ chief executive Sam McIvor says the Government’s announcement of changes to the Overseas Investment Act 2005 is pleasing as it means the Government has listened to B+LNZ and the wider community and moved from simply recognising the problem to taking action - but it must be the first of several necessary steps.

"The recent report by Lawrence Yule made it clear there are a range of policy mechanisms that need to be adjusted to address this issue. The special forestry test was one mechanism identified. While it is positive the Government has now moved to fix this area, this alone won’t fix the problem.

"OIO sales only account for around 20 percent of the sheep and beef farmland that has recently been sold for conversion into forestry.

"B+LNZ’s primary position has long been that the Government needs to change the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) to include limits because that’s the legislation that’s causing the problem.

"We’ve been raising serious concerns for some time about the speed and scale of land-use change caused by the unbridled ability of fossil fuel emitters to plant exotic trees on sheep and beef farmland for offsetting rather than reducing their emissions.

"New Zealand is the only country in the world with an ETS that allows unlimited forestry offsetting and both the Climate Change Commission and the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment have recommended that limits are needed.

"B+LNZ is not anti-plantation forestry. We are particularly concerned about whole farms being planted just for carbon. We have always seen significant opportunities for the integration of exotic and native trees on-farm, but this should not come at the expense of rural communities."

Mr McIvor says B+LNZ is currently focusing on next month’s workshop involving a range of key stakeholders including Forestry Minister Stuart Nash, councils, forestry interests, B+LNZ and Local Government New Zealand, where all policy options will be discussed.