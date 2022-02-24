Green light for project to protect harbour from wastewater overflows - Porirua CC

Thursday, 24 February, 2022 - 13:28

Construction will begin later this year on the planned central wastewater storage tank that will significantly reduce wastewater overflows into Te Awarua-o-Porirua Harbour.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says this is a major investment in upgrading critical infrastructure to protect the environment and provide for growth.

The tank will be located north of Porirua railway station, between SH1 and the railway line. It will hold up to seven million litres (about three Olympic-sized swimming pools) of wastewater when there is heavy rain.

"I’m pleased that the plans for construction and landscaping will result in an overall positive impact on the environment," Mayor Baker says.

"In addition to reducing pollution of the streams and harbour, this project will protect and restore an area of wetland and many native trees will be planted. Care will be taken throughout construction to protect the habitat of native species including inanga, skinks and geckos, and native birds."

The Council today formally confirmed the designation that allows for the construction, operation and maintenance of the tank and associated infrastructure under the Resource Management Act. The first stage of construction will be building a bridge across the Kenepuru stream from the Porirua railway station carpark, to provide access to the site.

The council received 16 submissions on the project, which were considered by an independent commissioner. Concerns raised by some submitters are addressed in detailed plans for construction, landscaping and environmental management. These plans and related documents are available on the PCC website https://poriruacity.govt.nz/your-council/getting-involved/public-consultation/wastewater-retention-tank/ and more information is available on the Wellington Water website https://www.wellingtonwater.co.nz/pwp/storage-tank/

Submitters have 15 working days in which to lodge an appeal on the designation.