Accessing health care in South Taranaki during Omicron outbreak - Taranaki DHB

Thursday, 24 February, 2022 - 13:49

Taranaki DHB is asking South Taranaki residents to confirm a booked appointment before accessing non-emergency care at The Practice.

Taranaki DHB provides emergency care at HÄwera Emergency Department and non-emergency care at The Practice (STRHGP) at HÄwera Hospital.

Dr Emma Davey, South Taranaki Rural Health clinical director, says if residents need an on-the-day appointment for non-emergency health care in South Taranaki to call their own GP first, and if there’s no availability then call The Practice for an appointment.

"In this current COVID-19 environment with case numbers rising, we ask that you please phone for an appointment and avoid walking into HÄwera Hospital's main entrance without one. This will help stop spreading COVID-19 within the hospital where patients are vulnerable," Dr Davey says.

She says if residents turn up to The Practice at HÄwera Hospital’s main entrance without a booked appointment they will be asked to make one by phone or may be re-directed to the Emergency Department entrance.

"We also need to keep ED for emergencies. Emergency care at HÄwera Emergency Department is available 24/7 and non-emergency care can be offered in a more co-ordinated way, especially in the current climate."

The Practice has extended its hours to provide on-the-day non-emergency care for residents after contacting their own GP, Monday to Friday, 10.30am-7pm. The Practice phone number is 062787109 ext. 6447 or email STRHacute@tdhb.org.nz