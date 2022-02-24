Infrastructure strategy a monumental moment for sector and New Zealand

Thursday, 24 February, 2022 - 15:33

Back in October last year, the Infrastructure Commission released the draft New Zealand Infrastructure Strategy. The substantial consultation process included Infrastructure New Zealand workshops around the country, which enabled members to provide direct input.

We are now waiting for the Government to table the final New Zealand Infrastructure Strategy in Parliament, following which the Government will have six months to respond to the strategy’s recommendations, getting the ball rolling on implementing the strategy and its recommendations.

Behind the scenes of WSP's decarbonisation commitment

by David Kidd, WSP in New Zealand Director of Client Experience and Strategic Advisory

This year marks 50 years since former DSIR scientist Dave Lowe first pointed a flask into the teeth of the wind and started taking CO2 measurements on a rugged headland at the exposed southern edge of the North Island.

When records began at Baring Head the average concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere was 323 parts per million (ppm). In the last couple of weeks the reading was as high as 414ppm.

Chartbusting inflation and rising construction costs

Annual inflation in the year to the December 2021 quarter was 5.9%, well outside the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s target of keeping inflation between 1 and 3% on average over the medium term.

It is the biggest annual increase since the June 1990 quarter, when inflation increased by 7.6%, though it is worth noting that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand Act 1989 came into effect in February that year.

Transformational plan for Auckland’s transport woes

The Government’s announcement on the future of Auckland Light Rail (ALR) and the second WaitematÄ Harbour crossing represents a transformational and long-sighted solution to Auckland’s transport woes, as well as a huge opportunity for the transport, construction and infrastructure sectors.

In late January, the Government selected the Auckland Light Rail Establishment Unit’s $14.6 billion preferred option of partially tunnelled light rail over a 24km route.

Councils to open consultation on 2022/23 Annual Plans

Councils around the country will soon start consulting with their communities on their Annual Plans for the 2022/23 year.

Auckland Council has indicated that consultation will run for a month from 28 February. Queenstown Lakes District Council and Christchurch City Council will open consultation next month and Tauranga City Council’s draft Annual Plan is expected this month, while Wellington City Council is set to present its draft Annual Plan on 8 March.

Port of Tauranga project highlights need to fast-track some consents

As global supply chain pressures, rising shipping costs and geopolitical tensions mount, delays in the expansion of the Port of Tauranga’s capacity are set to exacerbate New Zealand’s supply chain woes.

A proposed container berth extension at the Port of Tauranga is now awaiting a resource consent hearing before the Environment Court after applications under the Covid-19 (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020 and inclusion in the Government’s shovel-ready infrastructure projects programme were declined. The $65.8m project has so far lost a year due to these delays.

Work on a Natural and Built Environments Bill set to proceed

Parliament's Environment Select Committee has recommended the Government proceed with the development of the Natural and Built Environments Bill. The recommendation is one of 37 the select committee has made as part of its Inquiry on the Natural and Built Environments Bill: Parliamentary Paper. The inquiry was initiated by the Government to facilitate the development of the Natural and Built Environments Bill.

Transmission Gully still not receiving traffic loud and clear

Frustrations continue to mount as we await yet another opening date for Wellington’s Transmission Gully motorway.

The latest delays have included the resurfacing of flawed chip seal on the road and work to ensure the stormwater system is fully functional.

First round of Taumata Arowai consultation open

New water services regulator Taumata Arowai has opened consultation on a range of key drinking water workstreams.

Requirements to monitor and report on the environmental indicators for drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater networks were introduced under the Water Services Act (2021). Water service providers will now be required to meet standards much more stringently than before.

Calling diversity champions

If you know anyone in the infrastructure sector who’s a diversity champion, we want to hear from you - and them.

The INZ Board added diversity as a key focus area after Building Nations 2021, adding it to the three identified by members - New Zealand’s infrastructure deficit and how it will be funded and financed, climate change and the role of infrastructure to mitigate impacts and attracting talent and retaining skills.

Infrastructure New Zealand’s new CRM platform and improved website

We have improved our website and implemented a new Client Relationship Management (CRM) system, enabling an improved digital experience for members.

The updates include a self-service member portal, allowing members to update their contact details, select regional and sector interests, join associated networks, and view event registrations and account details.

Our Networks in Focus

The Women’s Infrastructure Network (WIN) was launched by Infrastructure New Zealand at the 2016 Building Nations Symposium.

Its purpose is to increase the number of women in leadership roles, grow the visibility of women, and to provide a networking and support group for women in the infrastructure sector.

The Infrastructure Collective (TIC) was previously known as the Emerging Talent Network and was rebranded in 2021.

The Infrastructure Collective offers support, development, and representation for future leaders in the infrastructure sector.

Other noteworthy announcements

Budget Day

Feasibility work on pumped hydro underway at Lake Onslow

A boost to Auckland’s water supply

A programmatic approach to decarbonising cities

The World Economic Forum and Marsh McLennan release Global Risks Report

