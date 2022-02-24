Banking on a stronger future for New Zealand food producers

Thursday, 24 February, 2022 - 16:00

Rabobank New Zealand - the country’s only specialist food and agri bank - has stepped up to the plate at a critical time of change for New Zealand’s food and agri producers, announcing a three year partnership to provide co-funding for the NZ Primary Industries Summit. The bank will be the lead sponsor of the event for 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Rabobank NZ Chief Executive Todd Charteris says the Summit, now in its fourth year, has emerged as a fixture in the food and agri calendar where the sector’s major producers can explore and tackle the macro-level opportunities and challenges for the industry.

"We are excited to get alongside Federated Farmers and Brightstar to help deliver this event and create a clear pathway to lean into some of the gruntiest issues facing New Zealand’s food and agri sector," he said.

"We see the summit as a bridge to make connections between farmers and growers, their umbrella group organisations and representatives of the regulatory agencies.

"It’s only through dialogue grounded in the realities of food production and changing regulatory expectations that the industry can make progress towards an exciting future."

Up to 600 industry leaders spanning all the major primary sub-sectors including dairy, horticulture, beef and lamb, wool, fisheries and forestry as well as emerging service industries like agritech have attended recent years’ events.

This year the Summit and associated NZ Primary Industry Awards will take place in Auckland on 6 and 7 July. Rabobank will also sponsor the Kaitiakitanga Award for conservation efforts within the primary sector at the Awards dinner on 6 July.

Reserve dates and contingency plans for hybrid delivery of the event are also in place given the changing realities of Covid-19.

"We can’t afford to put the future of our primary industries on hold. These debates and discussions are critical now and we are committed to working with the organisers to deliver a safe event," Mr Charteris said

The summit has emerged as the leading forum for the country’s major producers to explore opportunities and solutions for emerging challenges such as maintaining security of food production amid climate change, effectively responding to new regulatory expectations and adapting to changing patterns of consumer demand for food.

Support for the summit is just one of a range of initiatives from Hamilton-based Rabobank to ensure it stays close to its primary producing clients. The bank also supports a network of client councils around the country to ensure direct input and feedback to its programmes and services, and invests in financial literacy for farmers and growers, leadership development, and recognition for sustainable production.

The Bank also invests extensively in market intelligence for its clients via a network of 80 expert analysts located around the world - bringing the latest local and global insights on sustainability and emerging market trends.

More information on the NZ Primary Industries Summit is available here - https://primaryindustries.co.nz/