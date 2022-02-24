Grey Port lease bringing export opportunities to West Coast

Thursday, 24 February, 2022 - 16:04

Grey District Council has signed a long-term lease with privately owned West Coast Bulk Logistics Ltd, who will privately fund the development of the Greymouth port facilities and wharf. West Coast Bulk Logistics Ltd is a subsidiary of Westland Mineral Sands Co. Ltd which holds minerals licenses across the West Coast.

The Port of Greymouth will become part of a coast-wide shipping and port system, along with Westport Port in Buller, in a strategic bulk freight initiative that the company has been developing over the past 18 months. Shipping is forecast to begin at Westport Port this year, closely followed by operations in Greymouth, once upgrading work is complete.

Grey District Council chief executive Paul Morris said, "to have a private company willingly carry out this work with their own capital is proof of the economic growth opportunities we have here on the Coast.

"We all want bulk shipping to return to Grey District, and we’ve been pleased to work alongside West Coast Bulk Logistics to ensure their investment in our port precinct is robust and suitable for cargo exports over the long term."

Ray Mudgway of West Coast Bulk Logistics Ltd said the port precinct will remain property of West Coast ratepayers.

"We are investing in these strategic assets to re-establish sustainable worldwide shipping from Buller and Greymouth ports. These shipping routes ensure the viability of our mineral sands venture, but they also increase export opportunities for the Coast."

"Two fully operational and refreshed ports at Westport and Greymouth provides the region and our company with a scalable, efficient and resilient supply chain exporting directly from the West Coast to the world."

"Without the support of the local councils this would not be possible. We look forward to a close and successful working relationship."

Mayor Tania Gibson said, "the activity created by this initiative is exciting, bringing jobs and new opportunities for businesses and the community, all contributing to a strong and prosperous local economy."

Detailed engineering planning, consents and business cases for the Greymouth port will be completed during 2022 and pending all approvals will see construction commence in 2023.