Volatility in the lifestyle market - Real Estate Institute of New Zealand

Friday, 25 February, 2022 - 11:10

Data released today by the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) shows there were 274 fewer lifestyle property sales (-12.4%) for the three months ended January 2022 than for the three months ended December 2021. Overall, there were 1,938 lifestyle property sales in the three months ended January 2022, compared to 2,724 lifestyle property sales for the three months ended January 2021 (-28.9%), and 2,212 lifestyle property sales for the three months ended December 2021.

There were 9,026 lifestyle properties sold in the year to January 2022, 416 (-4.4%) less than were sold in the year to January 2021. The value of lifestyle properties sold was $10.57 billion for the year to January 2022.

The median price for all lifestyle properties sold in the three months to January 2022 was $1,077,500, which was $236,000 more than the three months ended January 2021 (+28.0%). The median price for Bare land Lifestyle properties sold in the three months to January 2022 was $470,000, $75,000 more than the three months ended January 2021 (+19.0%). The median price for Farmlet Lifestyle properties sold in the three months to January 2022 was $1,300,000 and was $280,000 higher compared to the three months ended January 2021 (+27.5%).

Brian Peacocke, Rural Spokesman for REINZ, says: "Whilst the sales data for lifestyle properties shows a modest 12.5% easing for the three-month period ending January 2022 compared to the equivalent period ending December 2021, the reality is that compared to the same period ending January 2020 the reduction in sales volumes is a significant 29%.

"When sales volumes are compared on a month-by-month basis, the figures for January 2022 reflect a massive reduction of 47.5% compared to the sales volumes for December 2021.

"Whilst the holiday period may account for some of the reduction, it is worth noting that December 2021 is as much impacted by the holiday period as January 2022, so one needs to look beyond that aspect to ascertain if other external factors may be impacting on such a significant drop in sales volumes.

"An immediate response is to question whether the tightening of lending criteria by the banks is a contributing or significant factor," he concludes.

Relevant points from around the country, on a month by month basis, which exposes to a greater extent the reality of what is actually happening on the ground within the market, are as follows:

North Island

Sales volumes for Northland for January 2022 are 56 versus 89 for December 2021 and 81 for November 2021.

Auckland sales are 56 for January 2022 versus 96 for December 20 and 133 for November 2021.

Waikato sales are 59 for January 2022, 125 for the preceding December and 102 for November 2021.

Bay of Plenty sales for the equivalent periods are 22, 37 and 59, respectively.

For the same period, Gisborne/Hawke’s Bay sales are 17, 39 and 51 respectively.

Taranaki is more consistent with 15 sales for January 2022, 26 for December 2021 and 17 for November 2021.

Manawatu/Whanganui sales volumes for January 2022 are 29 versus 82 for December 2021 and 65 for November 2021.

Wellington/Wairarapa figures are less dramatic at 28 sales for January 2022, 43 for December 2021 and 21 for November 2021.

Throughout the period, median prices reflect significant volatility, both in terms of increases and decreases.

South Island

Nelson/Tasman/Marlborough results show reductions fluctuating from 20% to 59% over the three-month period.

Canterbury results show one of the most significant reductions in sales volumes throughout the country with 39 sales for January 2022, 99 sales for December 2021 and 106 sales for November 2021.

West Coast by comparison, reflects drops of 48% to 43% over the period.

Otago results show slightly more significant reductions in sales volumes.

Southland, typically, reflects a slightly steadier stance, even though sales volumes in the province for January 2022 are down almost 50% on the volumes pertaining to November 2021. With regard to median price, the volatility is as much an issue as with sales volumes, with considerable fluctuations both above and below recent values. Instability within volumes and values is clearly an existing, and possibly an enduring component within the current marketplace.

One region recorded an increase in sales compared to January 2021, with West Coast having an increase of five sales. Auckland (-169 sales) and Canterbury (-154 sales) recorded the biggest decreases in sales in the three months to January 2022 compared to the three months to January 2021. Compared to the three months to December 2021, two regions recorded an increase in sales.

Thirteen regions saw the median price of lifestyle blocks increase between the three months ending January 2021 and the three months ending January 2022. The most notable examples were in West Coast (+85.6%) and Auckland (+46%) with the smallest increases being in Manawatu-Whanganui (+8.9%) and Bay of Plenty (+14.2%).

The median number of days to sell for lifestyle properties was 10 days less in the three months to January 2022 than in the three months to January 2021, sitting at 38 days. Southland (32 days) recorded the shortest number of days to sell in January 2022. Taranaki (48 days) recorded the longest number of days to sell.