Complexity in the marketplace - Real Estate Institute of New Zealand

Data released today by the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) shows there were16 fewer farm sales (-3.2%) for the three months ended January 2022 than for the three months ended January 2021. Overall, there were 489 farm sales in the three months endedJanuary 2022, compared to 501 for the three months ended December 2021(-2.4%), and 505 for the three months ended January 2021.

There were 1,710 farms sold in the year to January 2022, 169 more than were sold in the year to January 2021, with 79.1% more Dairy farms, 28.8% less Dairy Support, 2.9% moreGrazing farms, 6.2% more Finishing farms and 10.8% less Arable farms sold over the same period.

The median price per hectare for all farms sold in the three months to January 2022 was $33,840 compared to $25,685 recorded for the three months ended January 2021 (+31.8%).The median price per hectare decreased 2.1% compared to December 2021.

The REINZ All Farm Price Index increased 2.1% in the three months to January 2022 compared to the three months to December 2021. Compared to the three months endingJanuary 2021 the REINZ All Farm Price Index increased 22.3%. The REINZ All Farm Price Index adjusts for differences in farm size, location, and farming type, unlike the median price per hectare, which does not adjust for these factors.

Four regions recorded an increase in the number of farm sales for the three months endedJanuary 2022 compared to the three months ended January 2021, with the most notable being Taranaki (+23 sales) and Otago (+16 sales). Northland (-15 sales) and Auckland (-14sales) recorded the greatest sales decreases. Compared to the three months endedDecember 2021, four regions recorded an increase in sales, the most notable being Taranaki(+16 sales) and Northland, Manawatu-Whanganui, and West Coast (+1 sales).

Brian Peacocke, Rural Spokesman for REINZ, says: "Variable circumstances including droughts, floods, COVID-19, Omicron, and a severe shortage of seasonal workers have combined to make the sales results for the beginning of 2022 a mixed bag, albeit some regions have experienced surprisingly strong results.

"Total farm sales for the current period are down a substantial 35.5% on the equivalent period two years ago but have eased only a marginal 3.17% on the results for the January period 12 months ago.

"Acknowledging the climatic and other extremes referred to above, morale appears to be reasonably robust in the rural sector, underpinned however by a widespread viewpoint that inexorable increases in costs are creating a major offset to the anticipated improvements in returns for milk, meat and horticulture produce coming to the market during the second half of the season.

"On that note, whilst the milk payment is heading towards record levels, climatic extremes have impacted on production levels, and widespread reports indicate that due to the unprecedented shortage of labour, some portions of the early horticultural crops are being left unharvested.

"In the financial sector, most trading banks proclaim their willingness to conduct new business and retain existing clients. The reality, however, apart from a reported rejection rate for loan applications, is that increasing interest rates will do little for their client base but will do much for the bottom line returns for such institutions.

"The rural sector, whilst being extraordinarily resilient, is in urgent need of empathetic central government policies that do more than pay lip service to the cornerstone sector of the New Zealand economy," he concludes.

Points of Interest from around the country:

Northland/Auckland

Uncharacteristically subdued results in Northland with light activity on dairy and finishing farms, and reduced sales of grazing properties compared to the spring of 2021.Consistent sales of finishing properties in the Auckland region with most of that activity centred in the Franklin district.

Waikato/King Country/Taupo

In keeping with the January results for 2020 and 2021, reduced sales in the dairy sector with small contributions from each district; much reduced activity in the finishing category with sales of mainly smaller properties; nil results in the grazing category throughout the region, and a mirror image of that in the Northern King Country.

Bay of Plenty/Rotorua

Very quiet throughout the wider region but four representative sales in the horticulture sector of Western Bay of Plenty.

Gisborne /Hawke’s Bay

The sunshine regions of the North Island adhered to their holiday image with the zero sales in the Gisborne region and very light results in Hawke’s Bay - autumn awaits with bated breath.

Taranaki

An extremely bullish period in Ferdinand country with the 11 dairy farm sales for January lifting the performance bar dramatically. This performance was backed up by good, solid, well-spread results with consistent sales of finishing, grazing and dairy support units.

Manawatu/Whanqanui/Tararua

Tararua, on the eastern side of the hill, again led the charge with a solid cluster of sales of arable, dairy, finishing and grazing properties; the western regions adopted holiday mode with zero results reflecting pent-up energy being held in reserve.

Wairarapa/Wellington

The holiday affliction clearly impacted the total eastern region of the North Island with zero results within the southern districts.

Nelson/Tasman/Marlborough

A steady flow of sales of finishing and grazing properties throughout the Tasman district; quiet in Nelson but medium results in Marlborough where two vineyard sales registered strongly.

Canterbury/West Coast

Very quiet in the northern and central regions; light activity on finishing land in the Ashburton district but a strong burst of sales focusing on good arable and finishing units in the Waimate district.West Coast maintained par in spite of the flooding with reasonable sales of grazing properties in the Buller district.

Otago

Sufficient activity within the province to keep the clock ticking, albeit quieter than in previous months, with sales of grazing and finishing units in the Waitaki district, finishin gunits in Central, and a dairy unit in the Clutha district.

Southland

In contrast to the malaise in parts of the North Island, a good consistent performance with sales of dairy, finishing and grazing properties throughout the central part of the province, giving the region second place in the country-wide stakes but still well behind Taranaki, the clear leaders in NZ for the month.

In January 2022, Finishing farms accounted for a 29% share of all sales. Grazing farms accounted for 24% of all sales, Dairy farms accounted for 23% of all sales and Horticulture farms accounted for 9% of all sales. These four property types accounted for 85% of all sales during the three months ended January 2022.

Dairy Farms

For the three months ended January 2022, the median sales price per hectare for dairy farms was $43,830 (113 properties), compared to $44,445 (102 properties) for the three months ended December 2021, and $33,250 (89 properties) for the three months endedJanuary 2021. The median price per hectare for dairy farms has increased 31.8% over the past 12 months. The median dairy farm size for the three months ended January 2022 was115 hectares.

On a price per kilo of milk solids basis the median sales price was $38.66 per kg of milk solids for the three months ended January 2022, compared to $36.41 per kg of milk solids for the three months ended December 2021 (+6.2%), and $34.78 per kg of milk solids for the three months ended January 2021 (+11.1%).

The REINZ Dairy Farm Price Index increased 1.2% in the three months to January 2022compared to the three months to December 2021. Compared to January 2021, the REINZDairy Farm Price Index increased 9.7%. The REINZ Dairy Farm Price Index adjusts for differences in farm size and location compared to the median price per hectare, which does not adjust for these factors.

Finishing Farms

For the three months ended January 2022, the median sale price per hectare for finishing farms was $36,770 (142 properties), compared to $36,570 (143 properties) for the three months ended December 2021, and $34,770 (153 properties) for the three months endedJanuary 2021. The median price per hectare for finishing farms has increased 5.8% over the past 12 months. The median finishing farm size for the three months ended January 2022was 44 hectares.

Grazing Farms

For the three months ended January 2022, the median sales price per hectare for grazing farms was $12,070 (118 properties), compared to $11,930 (117 properties) for the three months ended December 2021 and $11,405 (148 properties) for the three months endedJanuary 2021. The median price per hectare for grazing farms has increased 5.8% over the past 12 months. The median grazing farm size for the three months ended January 2022 was174 hectares.

Horticulture Farms

For the three months ended January 2022, the median sales price per hectare for horticulture farms was $311,940 (44 properties), compared to $309,730 (55 properties) for the three months ended December 2021 and $316,980 (52 properties) for the three months ended January 2021. The median price per hectare for horticulture farms has decreased1.6% over the past 12 months. The median horticulture farm size for the three months ended January 2022 was 8 hectares.