Accessible shuttle to connect temporary bus stops and train station - GW

Friday, 25 February, 2022 - 12:08

As a result of the ongoing protest at Parliament, Metlink will run a free shuttle service for customers with accessibility needs between the Wellington Railway Station and temporary bus stops in the CBD.

The stops on Lambton Quay and Brandon Street were set up after the protest forced Metlink to close the Lambton bus interchange, which is adjacent to the station.

Starting Monday 28 February, the wheelchair accessible shuttle will run approximately every 20 minutes between Platform 10 at the station and the temporary stops.

Metlink general manager Scott Gallacher said the clearly marked shuttle would connect passengers with regular services.

"It will be a Toyota Hi-Ace van, visible with distinct Metlink signage, running from 7am to 5pm Monday to Saturday," Gallacher said.

"We are also installing wayfinding signage at Farmers on Lambton Quay for departures to the station. More signage is being installed at the station where announcements will be made on the loud-speaker.

"We are committed to making sure the service operates as smoothly as possible. Metlink staff will be riding along on the shuttle on Monday to see what works and what doesn’t, and to gauge any safety concerns. We will make any adjustments as required."

Greater Wellington Transport Committee chair Roger Blakeley said he was pleased an accessibility solution was being implemented.

"The Lambton interchange is a critical connection to the central station for our customers with accessibility needs. To have it disrupted in this way is very disappointing," Blakeley said.

"For those customers, it is crucial that their access to the public transport network is maintained. While I’m pleased a solution is being put in place, I’m disappointed that it’s necessary."

More information on the shuttle service can be found at metlink.org.nz/accessibleshuttle