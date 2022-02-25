Groundworks well underway for new housing in Flaxmere - HDC

Friday, 25 February, 2022 - 14:29

In the past month, a vacant patch of land at 244 Flaxmere Ave has been transformed as groundworks continue at pace to prepare the site for new housing.

The 2.4ha area of land is one of three council-owned sites that have been earmarked for new housing developments, set to deliver up to 200 new homes when complete.

The other two sites are at 72 Caernarvon Drive, beside the Flaxmere College sports fields, and 30 Swansea Rd, behind the Flaxmere Village shops.

At Flaxmere Ave, the contractors Downer and Civiltec have felled the trees, and moved tonnes of soil to start the underground works.

Downer project manager Hamoud Al-Jammali said a large hole has been created, which will be filled with retention materials that in heavy rainfall events will enable stormwater to be absorbed and slowly released into the network.

Stormwater, water and sewerage pipes are also being laid, after which the road will be formed and future sections shaped ready for development.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst visited the site and said it was impressive how quickly the work was progressing.

"This particular site is going to have at least 35 new, quality, affordable homes built on it and it’s exciting to see this preparatory work well underway.

"Add to this the homes that are springing up at Tarbet Street and at Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga’s WaingÄkau development - it all shows the momentum that’s happening in Flaxmere to provide much-needed homes for our people."

The groundworks at Flaxmere Ave are anticipated to be finished in September this year, and in the meantime Council is in the final stages of confirming the development partners that will oversee the next stage of building the houses on all three sites.

Building is expected to begin at Flaxmere Ave from the end of this year, and at the town centre from mid-next year, and 72 Caernarvon Drive at the end of next year.

The design of these new homes will follow best practice urban design and subdivision guidelines. The new subdivisions will include trees, indented parking and modern street lighting.