18-year-old climate justice activist in court for holding up coal train - XR

Friday, 25 February, 2022 - 15:07

An eighteen year old climate justice activist pled not guilty to charges on railways, and other railway abuses, in the Christchurch District Court on February 24th..

The activist, Carter Andrew, is one of eight members of the climate justice group Extinction Rebellion who were arrested and charged after disrupting a Kiwirail train carrying coal destined for Fonterra’s Clandeboye factory.

The protest took place at the Dunedin railway station on the 14th December last year. Around twenty protesters sat on the tracks at either end of the train, others sat on top of the train and around 30 protesters supported from the platform. Carter Andrew was arrested on top of a coal carriage.

500 tonnes of thermal coal passes through Dunedin from Bathurst Resources' mine in Southland to Fonterra's Clandeboye factory in South Canterbury every day. The group was protesting against KiwiRail's role in supporting Fonterra as New Zealand's worst polluter.

"Being on the autistic spectrum has helped me see the undisguised reality that the climate plans put forward by older generations are totally inadequate to provide a good future for me and other young people." Says Carter Andrew.

"When is Bathurst’s day in court? When’s Fonterra’s day in court? They are committing crimes against the climate every single day."

XR activists have stopped the coal train multiple times in the past, but this time Kiwirail are seeking damages.

‘Kiwirail are demanding that I pay eight thousand dollars that I do not have, to cover costs of cancelling a passenger train scheduled on the day of our protest, which is odd, because we had agreed to let the passenger train pass through." Says Carter.

"They’re continuing to punish the messengers and ignore the message that we must end coal now."

Carter says he has no regrets about stopping the train, in spite of the charges.

"Every tonne of coal burnt, and every dollar of profit from our fossil fuel dependent industrial agriculture system, is an injustice. It’s an injustice that we’re burning up food security in the decades to come by wrecking our soils and waterways. It’s an injustice that we’re already

writing off lives lost due to climate change driven extreme weather. And it’s a continuation of Te Tiriti injustices, as the culture and bodies of Tangata Whenua will pay the highest cost for our current climate plans."

Carter is pleading not guilty to the charges and is hoping to appeal to a jury. He will appear in court together with seven other arrested protesters in Dunedin on March 18th at 2:15pm.

"When this case continues in court I hope that a judge, and maybe a jury, will take our motivations and the bigger picture of our future and our survival into account. We need to be taking the trajectory of climate change more seriously. People should not be punished for stepping up to stop industries from escalating the climate crisis."