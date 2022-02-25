Community Refugee Sponsorship Programme - Information Sessions

Friday, 25 February, 2022 - 15:56

Is your organisation considering to sponsor a refugee/refugee family to settle in Aotearoa?

Then this information session is for you.

Online Information Sessions

Tuesday 8 March 2022; 6.30pm to 7.30pm

Register here: Information Session 8 March Registration

Saturday 19 March 2022, 5.00pm to 6.00pm

Register here: Information Session 19 March Registration

Saturday 9 April 2022, 9.00am to 10.00am

Register here: Information Session 9 April Registration

Please note: You only need to register for one Information Session. We cover the same content in each of these sessions.