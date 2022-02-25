Community Refugee Sponsorship Programme - Information Sessions

|
Is your organisation considering to sponsor a refugee/refugee family to settle in Aotearoa?
Then this information session is for you.
Online Information Sessions
Tuesday 8 March 2022; 6.30pm to 7.30pm
Register here: Information Session 8 March Registration
Saturday 19 March 2022, 5.00pm to 6.00pm
Register here: Information Session 19 March Registration
Saturday 9 April 2022, 9.00am to 10.00am
Register here: Information Session 9 April Registration
Please note: You only need to register for one Information Session. We cover the same content in each of these sessions.
