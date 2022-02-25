Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Community Refugee Sponsorship Programme - Information Sessions

HomeNational
Contributor:
Fuseworks Media Fuseworks Media
Friday, 25 February, 2022 - 15:56

Is your organisation considering to sponsor a refugee/refugee family to settle in Aotearoa?

Then this information session is for you.

Online Information Sessions

Tuesday 8 March 2022; 6.30pm to 7.30pm

Register here: Information Session 8 March Registration

Saturday 19 March 2022, 5.00pm to 6.00pm

Register here: Information Session 19 March Registration

Saturday 9 April 2022, 9.00am to 10.00am

Register here: Information Session 9 April Registration

Please note: You only need to register for one Information Session. We cover the same content in each of these sessions.

All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.