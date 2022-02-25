Standing against Xenophobia - Changemakers Resettlement Forum

Friday, 25 February, 2022 - 18:09

As always, ChangeMakers Resettlement Forum are standing alongside our Muslim communities following the recent malicious attack on Hoda. Our hearts are with Hoda and her family, friends, extended whanau and all those impacted by such a hateful attack.

At this time, we reiterate that discrimination of any form, including that of racial or religious discrimination, is simply not acceptable. We also ask those in positions of responsibility to step up and take action to stamp out the continuing episodes of discrimination against our minority communities and stand for all members of our society to be and feel safe.

We also remind all of our communities of their right to feel safe, and to report all episodes of discrimination. For a non-urgent situation on 105 (phone or online) or call 111 if you are in fear for you life. Please remember, if you are feeling triggered, traumatised or fearful following this incident, you can phone a free counsellor on 1737 or visit https://1737.org.nz