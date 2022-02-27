Low rehoming rates 'threaten Kaimanawa horses' long-term future'

Sunday, 27 February, 2022 - 17:52

The annual wild kaimanawa horse muster, scheduled to take place in late April, will see a minimum of 150 horses needing homes this year, with concern rising over the shortage of homes for horses following the round-up last year.

With COVID restrictions placing strain on many, the total number of target homes was not reached last year which places significant risk to the increasing herd remaining in the kaimanawa ranges. With only 130 homes found for the targeted 206 horses last year, the additional horses have now been added to this year's removal target. Alternative options will need to be explored if homes cannot be found as maintaining a total number of 300 allows for the horses in the herd to maintain the best condition and also protects the fragile ecosystems, unique to the Moawhango Ecological Zone.

With target removal numbers now confirmed, the welfare group that manages the rehoming efforts, Kaimanawa Heritage Horses Welfare Society (KHH), are urging people who are interested in taking a horse from the muster to get in touch now.

KHH Chairperson, Sue Rivers, stated that keeping the numbers in line with the management plan does ensure the health of the remaining herd so it does pose a greater risk to them all when homes cannot be found.

"For each year the numbers can’t be brought back to the management plan number of 300, it’s another year that we risk seeing horses removed through alternative means," she said. "While robust investigations and international consultation with experts remains rigorously in place for contraception options for the near future, we must rely on the public for yet another year to help us save these horses from an unwanted fate,'' she added.

Kaimanawa horses are known to be curious, honest and friendly, are suitable for a variety of equine disciplines, and are now being seen in the upper levels of equine competitions more often. They are gaining favour among the equestrian community as highly competitive sport horses, pony club mounts and good all-rounders. Since numbers were reduced to 300 individuals in the wild herd, the condition of the horses and their final mature height has improved immeasurably. As a result, they are more suited to a wider variety of riders.

KHH continues to work on the development of training incentives, the annual stallion challenge competition which now includes a mentorship programme, sponsorship opportunities, workshops and ways for people to share the experience of taming a wild horse themselves or having one trained initially by a proven professional.

The recent, highly successful Stallion Challenge competition, which was held online following the cancellation of Equifest, shows the trainability of these horses, what can be achieved and their openness to a variety of training styles. Videos can be viewed on the Kaimanawa Heritage Horses website and Facebook page.

Student trainer and 6th place overall winner of the competition, Morgan Chandler-Bruce recently said "Having the opportunity to train a wild stallion under the mentorship of a professional trainer was one of the most incredible experiences of my life. The process of taming a Kaimanawa has been life-changing, and one I cannot wait to do again; these horses are so deserving of a second chance at life, and I can’t thank my horse Long Shot enough for how much he has taught me along the journey."

With only two applications for horses received to date, time is fast running out for interested parties to apply before the application deadline on April 3rd. KHH is more than happy to offer prospective new owners support and advice, and encourage anyone interested to get in touch now.

Information and applications on rehoming a Kaimanawa wild horse can be found at:

Kaimanawa Heritage Horses Welfare Society

Website: www.kaimanawaheritagehorses.org