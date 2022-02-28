Dunedin's Green Island road safety work starting soon

Monday, 28 February, 2022 - 10:47

A major road safety improvement project in Green Island will soon get underway, after the Dunedin City Council first takes the opportunity to renew some critical underground infrastructure in the area.

DCC Transport Group Manager Jeanine Benson says the $2.4 million project will happen in stages from mid-March (on or around 15 March) to about mid-October 2022.

It involves the raising of three pedestrian crossings on Main South Road, and the installation of new kerbs, footpaths and a roundabout and at the intersection of Main South Road and Church Street.

"Before we do this, we will also be renewing water and sewerage pipes in the vicinity of the Main South Road and Church Street intersection," Ms Benson says. "This will avoid us having to dig this area up again in the near future."

Ms Benson says the need for the roadworks had been identified with the Greater Green Island Community Network, and then consulted on with the community, to help improve road safety and cater for current and future growth in the area.

The roundabout will address safety concerns including speeding, pedestrian safety, a confusing road layout, and drivers cutting the corner. The roundabout design includes raised crossings at each exit, encouraging slower vehicle speeds and safer areas for pedestrians to cross.

Raising the other three pedestrian crossings on Main South Road will improve pedestrian safety by slowing traffic down and increasing visibility, she says.

Ms Benson says the DCC and its contracting partner, Fulton Hogan, are working hard to minimise disruption.

Initially, during the pipe renewals and new kerb and footpath work at the Main South South/Church Street intersection, from mid-March to approximately mid-August, one way traffic flow only (travelling east towards Dunedin) will be in place on Main South Road between Jenkins Street and Church Street.

During the construction of the roundabout, from approximately mid-August to mid-September a full road closure will be in place at the intersection of Main South Road and Church Street.

Detours will be in place in both instances.

More information about the project, including traffic management arrangements, is online at www.dunedin.govt.nz/green-island-improvements.