COVID-positive rescue disappoints lifeguards

Monday, 28 February, 2022 - 12:38

Surf Life Saving Northern Region officials says the actions of a COVID-19-positive swimmer rescued at Bethells Beach yesterday (Sunday 27 February) undermine the integrity of the service at a critical time.

SLSNR Chief Executive Officer Matt Williams says for the swimmer to have gone to the beach knowing they had COVID-19 was "an incredibly poor decision."

"It’s really disappointing that an individual who knew they were COVID-positive has made the decision to present at a crowded public beach," says Williams. "To me, that alone is unacceptable. But for that person to then require rescuing by the Bethells Beach lifeguards, putting those guards and the viability of the service at Bethells itself at significant risk, worsens the situation considerably.

"At phase-3, we continue to have a strong trust requirement with the public we serve. This exposure puts our guards at risk unnecessarily and goes against the grain of working with lifeguards - one of our key messages this summer. "The consequences of this event could impact the viability of our patrols at Bethell’s Beach going forward. We ask that anyone who has tested positive for Covid-19, or who is displaying symptoms, to stay home so this situation is not repeated."