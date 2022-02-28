Wing 351 to graduate from the RNZPC today - NZ Police

Monday, 28 February, 2022 - 15:20

Seventy-six new constables of Wing 351 are being attested today and will graduate from the Police College in Porirua.

Police Minister Poto Williams, Wing Patron Phillip Green, and Commissioner Andrew Coster will attend the ceremony, which will be livestreamed to family and friends.

The wing members will be posted to districts throughout New Zealand and will begin their district postings from 14 March.

Many were inspired to join by family members already working in Police - following in the footsteps of their father or mother ...

or even their daughter.

Mum and soon-to-be Constable Mel Isaacs has followed her daughter into Police.

"That’s a role reversal I’m happy with," she says.

Mel is posted to Southern District.

Summa Lewis, who will receive the award for top of the wing, says her inspiration came from her mother, a detective sergeant.

Summa’s mother showed her that being a police officer "is about helping people, especially those who are experiencing some of their worst days." Summa is posted to Auckland City District.

Wing Patron Phillip Green is a highly regarded mediator, arbitrator, adjudicator, negotiator and barrister.

He has worked in alternative dispute resolution for over 30 years, negotiating or mediating a large range of disputes.

In 2021 he was appointed to chair the Crowded Places Community Advisory Group, which represents New Zealand community groups and provides advice and guidance to government agencies.

Deployment

The wing will be posted to districts as follows.

Northland - 3, TÄmaki Makaurau - 29, Waikato - 6, Bay of Plenty - 5, Eastern - 5, Central - 6, Wellington - 8, Tasman - 1, Canterbury - 8, Southern - 5

Wing demographics

Female 44.7%; male 55.3%; NZ European 68.4%; MÄori 14.5%; Pacific 7.9%; Asian 6.6% and LAAM 2.6%.