Hamilton furthers transport improvement projects

Monday, 28 February, 2022 - 15:42

At the Infrastructure Operations Committee Meeting of late last week (24 February 2022), Hamilton City Council elected members approved a range of projects set to improve the city’s transport network.

The approved improvements include public transport facilities, and an upgrade for the Claudelands Road / Grey Street intersection, including adjoining streets of Heaphy Terrace, Brooklyn Road, and O’Neill Street. The changes to the intersection include speed reductions and layout changes, while the intersecting streets will become safer for people walking, biking and scootering through the area.

Council’s Infrastructure Operations Committee Chair, Councillor Angela O’Leary, said the decision to upgrade the intersection makes the area safer and more accessible, as a key route both into and out of the central city.

"We see the Claudelands East intersection upgrade as vitally important, and the project will improve safety for the many road users travelling through the area," Councillor O’Leary said.

"It also works towards Council’s collective goals and strategies of making our roads fit for purpose, as Hamilton continues to grow and thrive as a city."

Council’s Transport and Urban Mobility Programme Delivery Lead, Martin Parkes, was pleased to see the transport improvement projects approved.

"We are thrilled that the Claudelands East intersection, alongside other important public transport initiatives, will proceed this year," Parkes said.

"These projects work to deliver our vision for Hamilton as a city that gives its residents a variety of different transport options, so people can choose how they wish to get to where they need to go."

The Claudelands East intersection project will be funded with $1.5 million of the reassigned Hamilton City Council local share funding approved at the 7 December 2021 Infrastructure Operations Committee meeting.

Also approved during the meeting were public transport initiatives including:

Aberdeen Drive - two new bus stops Dinsdale Road - two new bus stops, including one in front of the Dinsdale Library Rotokauri Road - one new bus stop Lake Road / Commerce Street - a new roundabout and pedestrian priority facilities.

To find out more about Hamilton City Council’s latest transportation projects, please visit hamilton.govt.nz/transport