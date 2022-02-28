Community funding round set to help locals - TLC

Monday, 28 February, 2022 - 16:44

Local community groups with a project or a plan are encouraged to apply for The Lines Company’s (TLC) latest funding round which opens on 1 March 2022.

TLC is committed to providing financial support to groups across the network who are doing great work in the community - with a focus on energy efficiency or groups working with children, youth and whÄnau

Ten thousand dollars in funding is up for grabs in this, the first of three funding rounds, this year.

Since 2017, TLC has provided contestable sponsorship funding, with a wide range of community projects and groups sponsored, including:

- Åtorohanga Riding for the Disabled

- Junior and secondary rugby, league, dance, and other sports from MÄihiihi to TÅ«rangi

- Community foodbanks, athletics clubs and community sporting events

- Åtorohanga Maori Women’s Welfare League

- The Taumarunui Youth and Community Trust

- Mangakino Family Services

- Te KÅ«iti Bowling Club Piopio Swimming pool

TLC’s last funding round in October 2021, saw 16 successful applicants receive community funding.

One of the successful applicants, The Hillview Trust Inc, received $965 to go towards energy-efficient heating panels for the showers and toilets within the west wing and hospital of their facility.

The residents of the rest home now benefit from the warmth the heating panels provide.

TLC’s fund will give priority to projects or events that have high visibility, will benefit local communities, reach many people, and improve the lives of the people living within the TLC network.

Application forms will be available here when the funding round opens on Tuesday 1 March. Applications close on Thursday 31 March.