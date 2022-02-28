Update: Protest activity - New Zealand Police

Monday, 28 February, 2022 - 20:15

Police are continuing to monitor protest activity at Parliament today.

The number of protesters onsite continues to decrease, with approximately 200 people staying overnight last night.

Since yesterday, Police have made the following arrests:

A 33-year-old man for breach of bail last night and appeared in the Wellington District Court today. A 55-year old man charged with wilful trespass last night. He will appear in the Wellington District Court on 3 March. A 53-year-old man charged with possessing an offensive weapon was arrested today and also appeared in the Wellington District Court today. A 33-year-old man was arrested for breach of bail today and is due to appear at the Wellington District Court tomorrow.

Today, Police have also seized pipes and plywood sheets, that protesters were attempting to carry through the cordon.

Police will continue to have a highly visible presence in and around the perimeter of the protest today.

Around 20 protestors had gathered outside Piptea Marae today, but they were moved on after Police spoke to them.

Today we have had staff conducting reassurance patrols, particularly between the beginning and end of the work and school day.

This is in addition to our staff who are already highly visible in and around the protest perimeter.

As we continue to return freedom of movement to Wellington, Police will maintain a high-visibility presence throughout the city so everyone feels safe.