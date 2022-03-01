Council supports Hororata Community Hub

Tuesday, 1 March, 2022 - 10:14

The Council has agreed in principle to support the creation of a Hororata Community Hub.

The Council has been in discussions with Go Hororata community group about its proposals for a Hororata Community Centre.

At its meeting on Wednesday (23 February) the Council agreed in principle to support a proposal by the group to create a Hororata Community Hub by upgrading the current Hororata Community Hall.

The proposal would see the Council transfer ownership of the Hororata Community Hall to back into community ownership. With Go Hororata committed to improving this facility and giving it a new purpose in order to retain the cultural heritage of the building and support the township.

The Council will also consider supporting the project with $1 million in funding that had initially been proposed for the building of a new community centre. That proposal will be subject to a business case and being put to the wider community for consultation as part of the 2022/23 Annual Plan.

The proposal comes after work and meetings between Councillors and staff and Go Hororata in February.

Funding application for Lincoln roading upgrades accepted

An application for funding to add safety improvements in Lincoln will be considered by Waka Kotahi.

The Council has completed an Expression of Interest for $6 million in funding from the Streets for People initiative to upgrade Gerald Street in Lincoln between Kildare Terrace and West Belt.

This came after an agreement with Waka Kotahi that it would accept the application for consideration. Previous requests by the Council to have the application considered have been unsuccessful and Council staff have worked hard with Waka Kotahi to reach this point.

The application will be among others from around the country that will now be considered for funding, with the successful applicants announced in July 2022.

The upgrade of Gerald Street has been part of Council future planning for the Lincoln Town Centre Upgrade and is included in the Council’s Long-Term Plan to begin in 2024.

It would see safety improvements, the installation of cycle lanes and intersection upgrades along Gerald Street.

If successful the funding would allow the Council to bring forwarded the project to begin in the 2022/23 financial year.

Council supports next steps for West Melton intersection upgrades

The Council has supported the upgrade of the western entrance to West Melton at the intersection of State Highway 73 and Weedons Ross Road.

Waka Kotahi is adding traffic lights and better pedestrian access at the intersection, to improve safety and connection to surrounding roads as the township grows.

At its meeting on Wednesday (23 February) the Council agreed to change the designation of a strip of 205 metres alongside State Highway 73 west of the intersection.

The administrative process will allow the road to be widened and for Waka Kotahi to complete the plans agreed with the West Melton community to improve the pedestrian access and connections to shared paths around the intersection to support its upgrade.

Council makes submission on water source rules

The Council has made a public submission to the Government’s consultation on new environmental standards for drinking water sources.

The Ministry of the Environment is consulting on new National Environmental Standards for Sources of Human Drinking Water.

In its submission, the Council supports the Government’s intent to increase protection of drinking water sources, along with standardising the way we define source water areas and strengthening regulation of activities around water sources.

However, the submission seeks clarity and on how at-risk source water areas are delineated and highlighted the importance of getting the right balance in how the rules are set. Over-conservative rules could make obtaining a consent for some new water sources too costly and onerous to achieve, which would lead to safe new water sources becoming practically unavailable for use.