A large digger has caused significant damage to accessway - Council

Tuesday, 1 March, 2022 - 11:14

The Hawke’s Bay Regional Council wants to know if the public have any information regarding an incident at the Kaipapa Public Access walkway to the Tutaekuri River.

In mid February some of the access track to the river was washed away due to bank erosion, and it became a health and safety risk.

The Regional Council closed the track, and felled trees across the entrance of the track to stop vehicles entering and possibly driving off the bank and into the river.

Between Wednesday 16 February and Friday 25 February, a large digger has entered the access track and driven over the felled trees.

Regional Council senior ranger Mark Brinsdon says this has caused the trees to break apart from their trunks and roots, deeming them useless.

"These trees will more than likely die and provide no stabilisation to the bank, which puts the access track and road at risk of being eroded away. We have lopped trees at the waters edge to stop further bank erosion and to protect the remaining access track and Dartmoor Rd."

The digger dug up the river bank to gain access to the river, and crossed over to a river beach in the centre of the river.

"We don’t know why this happened, and we would like help from the public to identify the offender," says Mr Brinsdon.