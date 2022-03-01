Tuesday, 1 March, 2022 - 12:47

Better access to our parks and gardens? More great deals for gold card holders? Get involved and help us improve Kirikiriroa for our Older People

Help build the future of Hamilton as an Age-Friendly city!

Hamilton City Council is looking for new members and a new Chairperson for the Age-Friendly Group.

Hamilton became the first city in New Zealand to join the World Health Organisation’s Age Friendly Global Network of Cities and Communities in 2018 after the development of their 2018-2021 community-led Age-Friendly Plan.

Now Council is seeking expressions of interest from people who want to be the chair or part of the group. The Age-Friendly Group includes experts in issues affecting older people in Hamilton. Their work will involve reviewing the 2021-24 plan and ensuring it’s delivered. It will also identify future opportunities to expand and enhance age-friendly services, facilities and activities.

"Making sure our city is one that services our older people in a considerate and thoughtful way is a very important goal of Council’s," says Councillor Rob Pascoe, Council’s Elected Member representative on the Age-Friendly Group. "We need a strong, passionate person to lead the group and to continue the great work of the previous chair and current members."

Around 12% of Hamilton’s population is over 65, and this is expected to increase to 17% by 2031 (Stats NZ. 2018). As Aotearoa’s first age-friendly city, Council wants to carry the momentum provided by the creation and achievements of the 2018-21 plan into the 2021-24 plan.

Council would like to hear from any interested older persons or community leaders who have our aging community’s best interests at heart, as identified in the World Health Organisation’s Age Friendly Cities Guide.

The chairperson, appointed on a three-year term, will lead the group’s review and execution of the current 2021-24 plan, spearhead the drafting of the 2024-27 plan, and lead the inclusion of the group’s ideas in how to shape a city that’s more inclusive of our older people.

Members of the group, also serving three-year terms, will help champion the group’s purpose, review and implement the new plan, provide guidance on how to create an age-friendly city and offer advice and ideas on how to continuously improve the city.

The Age-Friendly Cities programme is connected to similar programmes in other countries, creating an international network. It supports councils to share knowledge with each other and develop and carry out age-friendly plans.

If you are interested in finding out more about the Chair Position or being a member of the advisory group, you can read the Terms of Reference. You can also email an expression of interest to Andy Mannering at Andy.Mannering@hcc.govt.nz by 14 March 2022.