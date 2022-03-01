Grim IPCC report shows urgent need for climate action - Phil Goff

Tuesday, 1 March, 2022 - 15:31

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says the latest International Panel on Climate Change report is a grim warning of the importance of climate action, and he hopes it will encourage Aucklanders to have their say on Auckland Council’s proposed Climate Action Targeted Rate.

"The IPCC report indicates that we are already at 1.1C of global warming and our window of opportunity to secure our kids’ and grandkids’ future and avoid the very worst effects of climate change is closing fast," Goff says.

"Time is running out.

"That’s why we have proposed a Climate Action Targeted Rate that, together with supporting funds from government, will deliver $1 billion of investment in climate action across Auckland-reducing emissions, improving public transport, walking and cycling, and increasing our urban tree canopy.

"At a cost of around $1.10 per week for the median-value residential property, plus co-funding from government, it will enable us to lay the foundation for the urgent action we need to avert a climate catastrophe.

"I encourage Aucklanders to have their say on the Climate Action Targeted Rate which will enable critical investment that will help protect our children’s future."

Feedback on Auckland Council’s Annual Budget, including the Climate Action Targeted Rate, can be provided online, via email, by phone, post and at Have Your Say events, and Aucklanders are encouraged to get involved and make their voices heard.

Visit AKhaveyoursay.nz to find out more and have your say.