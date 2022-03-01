Hydrants no longer an option - Napier City Council

Tuesday, 1 March, 2022 - 17:42

From March contractors who were once able to draw water from hydrants around Napier will be required to access the dedicated water take station on Thames Street instead.

The Water Take Station has been constructed to ensure water can be taken efficiently, safely and sustainably. It is accessed with a swipe card by contractors who use a large amount of water.

The Station was open for use in December but contractors then had a couple of months to adjust to the new way of working. The Thames Street Water Take Station will now be the only NCC-provided option for bulk water take. If members of the public see contractors taking water from hydrants they should let the Council customer services team know on 06 835 7579.

Debra Stewart, Director Infrastructure at Napier City Council, says the dedicated station is a more secure, safer and easier option for bulk water users.

"The new water take station is easier for people to use but more importantly it will help ensure nothing gets into our water supply," says Debra. "Water is a precious resource and we need to look after it at every point."

"The water take site is a centralised location so we can monitor contractors and know who is taking how much," Debra says.

The station will be accessed using a swipe card system. Companies requiring access will need to apply for a card from Napier City Council. Users will then pay an annual permit fee to cover the cost of operations, administration and regular testing of the backflow prevention device.