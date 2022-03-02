Outdoor fires discouraged as Northland braces for strong winds and dry weather this week

Wednesday, 2 March, 2022 - 09:19

Fire and Emergency asks Northlanders to stay extra vigilant and refrain from lighting outdoor fires this week, as strong east to northeast winds and dry weather in the Far North will make firefighting very challenging.

All current fire permits and applications of fire permits are suspended from today until 8:00am next Monday (7 March).

Fire and Emergency is monitoring the three peat fires which are still burning or smouldering underground within containment lines across Northland - in Waiharara, Karikari Peninsula and Aranga. They are not expected to be completely put out until there is significant rainfall this winter.

"The forecast of an extended period of winds, combined with the ground drying out, may cause reignition of those fires," says Mitchell Brown, Northland Community Risk Manager, Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

"We have reassessed the situation and have people and helicopters on stand-by in case these fires breach containment. As a precaution, and to alleviate the pressure on firefighters, we are asking all Northlanders to help us by staying vigilant and refraining from lighting outdoor fires. Call 111 if you notice any flare-ups or fires getting out of control."