Council tenants offered support in trying times - Hamilton City Council

Wednesday, 2 March, 2022 - 11:35

Councillors at yesterday’s (Tuesday 1 March) Economic Development Committee voted unanimously to approve $138,000 to provide 50% rent relief for eligible Council tenants in the hospitality sector.

Economic Development Committee Chair Councillor Ryan Hamilton was pleased to see Council backing some of those businesses hardest hit throughout the pandemic.

"This is a sector that’s been experiencing hardship for a long time now and I’m very much in favour of Council supporting these businesses where we can," said Hamilton.

"Hospitality is not an industry that can move to a sustainable online business model, and we don’t want to see these fantastic businesses have to close their doors. By supporting them through a rent relief package we’re hoping that it will provide them the assistance they need to keep on operating as we head back towards normality."

The relief follows similar support packages offered to Council tenants in October and December 2021 where a combined total of $283,000 was made available to tenants in the hospitality and retail sectors, of which $142,000 of these funds have been allocated.

"Hamilton has an incredible hospitality sector and it plays such a critical role in both our economy and in our communities. The vibrancy it brings to our city is immeasurable and we want to do our part to make sure this remains long after the pandemic ends."

The relief package will be funded from existing budgets.

Council will be reaching out to tenants to encourage them to review the eligibility criteria and if applicable to apply as soon as possible so they can begin to provide support.