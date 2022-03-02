Sportshub sitting pretty at Lansdowne Park - Marlborough DC

Wednesday, 2 March, 2022 - 12:36

With the finishing touches added and landscaping due to be completed next month, the final whistle is set to sound on the new Lansdowne Park Sportshub project.

The multi-code shared-space building is located between the netball courts and the No.1 rugby pitch. The new facility includes toilets and change rooms for netball, rugby union, touch rugby and softball, as well as office space for administration staff. It also features a bar, kitchen, function area, equipment storerooms, umpire rooms and a tuck shop.

Facility Manager Regan Russell says over the past month the new sportshub has welcomed local sports user groups who will be permanently located at the facility and the feedback has been great.

"The sports organisations that have moved into the hub have been impressed with the facility and are already seeing the advantages of operating in a shared space," Mr Russell said.

With environmentally friendly features like energy saving, water reducing features, a C02 meter, and a wellness area that provides additional space and automation - future-proofing the facility was a key focus of the project.

Councillor Michael Fitzpatrick, who holds the Community and Sports Centres portfolio, says whether you play sport or are a supporter of a sportsperson, the state-of-the-art sportshub will benefit our wider sporting community."

"We are very fortunate to have a facility of this kind here in Marlborough that will meet the needs of our community for many years to come," he said.

A project for locals, carried out by locals - local company Robinson Construction Limited began work on the new facility in 2020. While the project was delayed due to Covid-19, it helped to create employment through the construction supply chain with local excavators, builders, block layers, roofers, plumbers, electricians, painters and landscapers all contributing to the finished product.