Observer status granted by UNFCCC - Energy Resources Aotearoa

Wednesday, 2 March, 2022 - 12:59

Energy Resources Aotearoa is proud to have been granted Observer Status with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

"This reflects the New Zealand energy sector’s commitment to the net zero transition and our role in making it happen," says chief executive John Carnegie.

"It’s also an important endorsement of our involvement in developing good policy. There is widespread agreement on the need to lower emissions, but the best ways to do that require careful thought to avoid unintended harm.

"Fuels like oil and gas will play a key role in keeping energy affordable and reliable as we develop new energy sources and new ways of using energy. We will continue supporting practical and workable policies as we make this crucial transition."

Observer status gives Energy Resources Aotearoa the right to attend important events such as Conference of the Parties (COP) events.