Applications open for waste reduction fund - Hamilton CC

Wednesday, 2 March, 2022 - 13:56

Calling all waste reduction groups! It’s time to get your application in to Hamilton City Council’s Waste Minimisation Fund. Applications are being accepted between Tuesday 1 March and Monday 11 April 2022.

No time to waste: applications open for waste reduction fund

Each year, the fund gives out a total of $50,000 across the successful applicants, providing support to iwi, business, education, and community groups based in Hamilton.

Groups need to be involved in local waste reduction projects and initiatives with aims and outcomes that benefit the Hamilton community. They can apply for one of two options: standard funding ($1000 to $5000), or special projects ($5000 to $15,000).

Hamilton City Council’s Rubbish and Recycling Transitional Manager, Trent Fowles, says the fund aims to encourage projects championing long-term waste minimisation and behaviour change, in line with the vision of the Council’s Waste Management and Minimisation Plan.

"It’s all about helping enthusiastic, effective and innovative groups who are trying to keep waste out of our landfills," says Mr Fowles. "That could be through projects, feasibility studies, trials and pilot programmes, education programmes, or neighbourhood activities. Or, it could be through help with materials and equipment, skills development, and costs related to research, monitoring and surveys that directly assist a waste-reduction initiative."

Hamilton City Council’s Waste Minimisation Education Advisor, Belinda Goodwin, says groups need to be able to demonstrate measurable outcomes for the work they’re doing.

"Last year’s successful applicants included a kindergarten which reduced its waste by 60% through student and whaanau education, a car seat recycling organisation which kept 248 car seats out of landfill, and a sustainable technology repair business that helped 196 primary school students build up their repair skills, knowledge, and confidence to repair puzzles, toys, bikes, scooters, and even phones," says Belinda.

"The way events are run can make a big difference too. For example, another past successful fund application was the Hamilton Gardens Summer Festival, which diverted 7.5 cubic metres of materials away from landfill and encouraged waste minimisation at the festival itself."

Ms Goodwin says Council is keen to hear about waste minimisation activities that have started since last year’s funding round, although "we’d also consider applications from existing waste minimisation groups who have expanded what they’re doing".

To find out more about the fund and how to apply, please contact the team at wasteminimisation@hcc.govt.nz or call 07 838 6718 and ask to speak to Education Advisor Belinda Goodwin, or go online to Fighthelandfill.co.nz/wastefund

For more about waste minimisation and Hamilton’s rubbish and recycling service, visit fightthelandfill.co.nz