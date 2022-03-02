Ohinewai gets green light from Environment Court

Wednesday, 2 March, 2022 - 13:58

The provisions of the Ohinewai Rezoning and Development within the Proposed District Plan (PDP) can now be made operative, following discussions with parties resulting in an agreement. The Environment Court has issued its determination that now resolves these appeals.

This approval will allow for the $1 billion Sleepyhead development to go ahead: great news for the district with the expected creation of 2600 jobs for locals, as well as 1100 affordable homes.

The news is welcomed by Mayor Allan Sanson, following the initial green light approval from an independent commissioner panel in May last year.

You can read the full media release here.