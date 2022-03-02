New Pro-Chancellor appointed at the University of Canterbury

Wednesday, 2 March, 2022 - 14:28

Te Kaunihera o Te Whare WÄnanga o Waitaha | the University of Canterbury Council has appointed Shayne Te Aika as the new Tumu Tuarua Kaunihera | Pro-Chancellor, in a term which begins immediately.

Shayne was appointed to Te Kaunihera o Te Whare WÄnanga o Waitaha | UC Council in 2016 after consultation with NgÄi Tahu and is a member of the Audit and Risk Committee. He has been appointed a one-year term starting today (2 March 2022).

Shayne he feels honoured to be appointed and will continue to draw upon his many experiences across government agency and within legal environments.

"I feel privileged to be appointed Tumu Tuarua Kaunihera. In this role I will continue to express the desires of iwi and hapÅ«, as well as my own ideas, toward guiding Te Kaunihera o Te Whare WÄnanga o Waitaha to make sound decisions toward the learning and educational pursuits of MÄori students, while embracing the ambitions of Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄi Tahu," he says.

Professor Te Maire Tau, Pou Whakarae of the NgÄi Tahu Centre at the University of Canterbury, has welcomed the news that Te Aika has been appointed to the role.

"Shayne is from a well-known NgÄi Tahu family and his position is something to celebrate. We are more than happy to work with Shayne to advance the interests of all our students," he says.

Tumu Whakarae | Vice-Chancellor Professor Cheryl de la Rey says, "I am pleased to see Shayne has been appointed and offer my sincere congratulations to him. Building a strong relationship with NgÄi TÅ«Ähuriri and NgÄi Tahu is fundamental to continuing our Te Tiriti o Waitangi journey and engaging our MÄori community, and I look forward to seeing his achievements as he begins his term as Pro-Chancellor."

Shayne is well versed in tertiary-level educational opportunities both on-campus and distance learning, particularly as an adult learner of MÄori descent, giving him a clear understanding of the strengths and weaknesses of tertiary learning. He offers immense value to Te Kaunihera o Te Whare WÄnanga o Waitaha through his ability to express the desires of iwi and hapÅ«, contributing towards fulfilling the University’s strategic vision.