Strike Action - Whanganui District Health Board

Wednesday, 2 March, 2022 - 15:16

Allied health workers at Whanganui DHB are planning to strike for 24 hours from 0600 am Friday 4 March to 0600 am Saturday 5 March 22.

The action is part of a nationwide strike over pay talks with health professionals covered by the PSA Allied, Public Health and Technical MECA including Alcohol and other drugs clinicians, Therapy Assistants, Anaesthetic Technicians, Audiologists, Occupational Therapist, Speech Language Therapists, Dietetics, Family Violence Clinicians, Haumoana Navigators and cultural support, Dental Assistants, Dental Technicians, Health Promotion Advisors, Hearing/Vision Technicians, Sterile Services Technicians, Social Workers and Physiotherapists.

The groups covered by this agreement are a highly valuable part of the health workforce. DHBs will continue to work with the union to try and find a settlement and avoid the threatened strike.

What will this mean for our patients and public?

The DHB and the PSA have been working to ensure emergency and acute services continue during the strike and anyone who needs urgent treatment should come to the hospital.

Most planned surgeries and services will continue as normal, although some endoscopy procedures, outpatient clinics and community visits may need to be postponed if the strike goes ahead. School dental clinics will be closed on the day of the strike. Vaccination clinics will remain open.

Anyone affected will be advised and new times rescheduled.