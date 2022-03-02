Government invests in the rise of matariki - Ministry of Justice

Wednesday, 2 March, 2022 - 15:16

He kaupapa tuku pÅ«tea hou a Matariki Ahunga Nui hei haumi i te ohotanga whÄnui ki te KÄhui o Matariki - te kÄhui whetÅ« o Pleiades. Ka whakawÄteatia he pÅ«tea hei tautoko i te whanaketanga o ngÄ kaupapa e arotahi ana ki Te KÄhui o Matariki ka whakanui i te hararei tÅ«matanui tuatahi nei.

I te 2020, ka pÄhotia e te KÄwanatanga te whakatÅ«ria o te Hararei TÅ«matanui o Matariki Ä te tau 2022 hei whakanui i te KÄhui o Matariki. I whakatakihia Te Pire mÅ te Hararei TÅ«matanui o Te KÄhui o Matariki / Te KÄhui o Matariki Public Holiday Bill ki PÄremata i te 28 o Mahuru 2021 hei whakatÅ« i te hararei tÅ«matanui ka whakanuia tuatahitia Ä te RÄmere te 24 o Pipiri 2022.

E haere tonu ai tÄ te KÄhui o Matariki i tohu ai, ka whanaketia a Matariki Ahunga Nui hei whakatupu kaupapa kei tÅna pÅ«take ko ngÄ mÄtÄpono me ngÄ uara e pÄ ana ki te KÄhui o Matariki. E tukua ana he haumitanga hei whakapakari i ngÄ pÅ«kenga me ngÄ mÄtauranga o te hau kÄinga mÅ te KÄhui o Matariki ka taea te tuari ki Aotearoa.

Hei tÄ Lil Anderson, Tumu Whakarae o Te Arawhiti, "e hiranga ana te Äta whai kia arahina Ä tÄtou kaupapa whakanui e te mÄtauranga e pÄ ana ki a Matariki. E hiahia ana mÄtou kia Äwhinatia te motu e ngÄ whÄnau, ngÄ hapÅ«, ngÄ iwi me ngÄ rÅpÅ« MÄori e noho mÄtau ai te motu ki te hiranga o Matariki. He takahanga whakamua nui tÄnei i te mea ko Matariki te rÄ tuatahi o te motu e whakamanahia ai te ao MÄori."

Matariki Ahunga Nui is a new funding initiative launched yesterday to invest in building greater awareness of te kÄhui o Matariki - the Pleiades star cluster. Funding is now available to support the development of te kÄhui o Matariki focused events and resources that also recognise the inaugural public holiday.

In 2020, the Government announced the establishment in 2022 of the Matariki Public Holiday to celebrate te kÄhui o Matariki. Te Pire mÅ te Hararei TÅ«matanui o Te KÄhui o Matariki / Te KÄhui o Matariki Public Holiday Bill was introduced to Parliament on 28 September 2021 to establish the public holiday that will be celebrated for the first time on Friday 24 June 2022.

To perpetuate what te KÄhui o Matariki represents, Matariki Ahunga Nui Funding Initiative was developed to grow initiatives that are grounded in the principles and values associated with te KÄhui o Matariki. Investment is being made to build local capability and knowledge that may be shared with Aotearoa about te KÄhui o Matariki.

Lil Anderson, Tumu Whakarae (Chief Executive), Te Arawhiti, says that "it’s important to ensure that mÄtauranga related to Matariki informs our celebrations. We want whÄnau, hapÅ«, iwi and kaupapa MÄori rÅpÅ« to help the country understand the importance of Matariki. It is a significant step forward, as Matariki is the first national day that recognises te ao MÄori."

Ka tuwhera ngÄ tÄpaenga tono i tÄnei rÄ te 1 o PoutÅ«terangi 2022 mÅ te whÄ wiki, e whakahaeretia ai he kaupapa ka whakanui i te tino o tÄ Matariki i tohu ai ki a ngÄi MÄori. E rurukutia ana e Te Arawhiti - the Office for MÄori Crown Relations te pÅ«tea i runga i te tautoko a tÅ rÄtou Kaiarahi Matua mÅ ngÄ Matauranga o Matariki, a Ahorangi Rangi MÄtÄmua.

E hÄ«kaka ana a Lil "ki te mahi tahi ki a Ahorangi MÄtÄmua mÅ te kaupapa nui whakaharahara nei me te Äta whai kia kawea ake te kaupapa kei mua i a tÄtou e mÄrama ai, e whakanuia ai e tÄtou a Matariki."

Ka tohu te aranga ake o Matariki i te mÄtahi o te tau (e mÅhio whÄnuitia ana ko te Tau Hou MÄori), te kaupapa hiranga katoa ka whakanuia i te maramataka MÄori. E haere tonu ana te whakanuia o te aranga ake o te KÄhui o Matariki i Änei rÄ nei ki te tikanga me te kawa ka tohu i te wÄ o te hokinga whakaaro, te maharatanga, te whakanui me te mahi Ähuareka, ka arotahi ai ki ngÄ painga ka kawea mai e te tau hou.

Ka kitea ngÄ kÅrero mÅ te kaupapa nei - pÄwhea te tuku tono mai, ngÄ taumata tuku pÅ«tea me ngÄ paearu i te paetukutuku a Te Arawhiti i: www.tearawhiti.govt.nz/funding-for-matariki-celebrations

MÅ Ätahi atu pÄtai, toro mai ki a matarikifunding@tearawhiti.govt.nz

MÄnawatia a Matariki!

Applications opened on 1 March 2022 for four weeks, to enable initiatives that acknowledge the essence of what Matariki represented for MÄori to be submitted. Te Arawhiti - the Office for MÄori Crown Relations is coordinating the fund with the support of their Chief Advisor MÄtauranga Matariki, Professor Rangi MÄtÄmua.

Lil is "excited to be working with Professor MÄtÄmua on such an important kaupapa and ensuring that we take the opportunity before us to understand and celebrate Matariki."

The rising of Matariki marks the beginning of te mÄtahi o te tau (commonly known as the MÄori New Year), the most significant celebration in the traditional MÄori calendar. The appearance of te KÄhui o Matariki continues to be honoured today with ritual and ceremony that marks a period of reflection and remembrance, celebration and festivities, and focuses on the promise of a new season.

Information about this initiative - how to apply, the levels of funding and criteria can be found on the Te Arawhiti website at www.tearawhiti.govt.nz/funding-for-matariki-celebrations