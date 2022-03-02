Government invests in the rise of matariki - Ministry of Justice

|
[ login or create an account ]
He kaupapa tuku pÅ«tea hou a Matariki Ahunga Nui hei haumi i te ohotanga whÄnui ki te KÄhui o Matariki - te kÄhui whetÅ« o Pleiades. Ka whakawÄteatia he pÅ«tea hei tautoko i te whanaketanga o ngÄ kaupapa e arotahi ana ki Te KÄhui o Matariki ka whakanui i te hararei tÅ«matanui tuatahi nei.
I te 2020, ka pÄhotia e te KÄwanatanga te whakatÅ«ria o te Hararei TÅ«matanui o Matariki Ä te tau 2022 hei whakanui i te KÄhui o Matariki. I whakatakihia Te Pire mÅ te Hararei TÅ«matanui o Te KÄhui o Matariki / Te KÄhui o Matariki Public Holiday Bill ki PÄremata i te 28 o Mahuru 2021 hei whakatÅ« i te hararei tÅ«matanui ka whakanuia tuatahitia Ä te RÄmere te 24 o Pipiri 2022.
E haere tonu ai tÄ te KÄhui o Matariki i tohu ai, ka whanaketia a Matariki Ahunga Nui hei whakatupu kaupapa kei tÅna pÅ«take ko ngÄ mÄtÄpono me ngÄ uara e pÄ ana ki te KÄhui o Matariki. E tukua ana he haumitanga hei whakapakari i ngÄ pÅ«kenga me ngÄ mÄtauranga o te hau kÄinga mÅ te KÄhui o Matariki ka taea te tuari ki Aotearoa.
Hei tÄ Lil Anderson, Tumu Whakarae o Te Arawhiti, "e hiranga ana te Äta whai kia arahina Ä tÄtou kaupapa whakanui e te mÄtauranga e pÄ ana ki a Matariki. E hiahia ana mÄtou kia Äwhinatia te motu e ngÄ whÄnau, ngÄ hapÅ«, ngÄ iwi me ngÄ rÅpÅ« MÄori e noho mÄtau ai te motu ki te hiranga o Matariki. He takahanga whakamua nui tÄnei i te mea ko Matariki te rÄ tuatahi o te motu e whakamanahia ai te ao MÄori."
Matariki Ahunga Nui is a new funding initiative launched yesterday to invest in building greater awareness of te kÄhui o Matariki - the Pleiades star cluster. Funding is now available to support the development of te kÄhui o Matariki focused events and resources that also recognise the inaugural public holiday.
In 2020, the Government announced the establishment in 2022 of the Matariki Public Holiday to celebrate te kÄhui o Matariki. Te Pire mÅ te Hararei TÅ«matanui o Te KÄhui o Matariki / Te KÄhui o Matariki Public Holiday Bill was introduced to Parliament on 28 September 2021 to establish the public holiday that will be celebrated for the first time on Friday 24 June 2022.
To perpetuate what te KÄhui o Matariki represents, Matariki Ahunga Nui Funding Initiative was developed to grow initiatives that are grounded in the principles and values associated with te KÄhui o Matariki. Investment is being made to build local capability and knowledge that may be shared with Aotearoa about te KÄhui o Matariki.
Lil Anderson, Tumu Whakarae (Chief Executive), Te Arawhiti, says that "it’s important to ensure that mÄtauranga related to Matariki informs our celebrations. We want whÄnau, hapÅ«, iwi and kaupapa MÄori rÅpÅ« to help the country understand the importance of Matariki. It is a significant step forward, as Matariki is the first national day that recognises te ao MÄori."
Ka tuwhera ngÄ tÄpaenga tono i tÄnei rÄ te 1 o PoutÅ«terangi 2022 mÅ te whÄ wiki, e whakahaeretia ai he kaupapa ka whakanui i te tino o tÄ Matariki i tohu ai ki a ngÄi MÄori. E rurukutia ana e Te Arawhiti - the Office for MÄori Crown Relations te pÅ«tea i runga i te tautoko a tÅ rÄtou Kaiarahi Matua mÅ ngÄ Matauranga o Matariki, a Ahorangi Rangi MÄtÄmua.
E hÄ«kaka ana a Lil "ki te mahi tahi ki a Ahorangi MÄtÄmua mÅ te kaupapa nui whakaharahara nei me te Äta whai kia kawea ake te kaupapa kei mua i a tÄtou e mÄrama ai, e whakanuia ai e tÄtou a Matariki."
Ka tohu te aranga ake o Matariki i te mÄtahi o te tau (e mÅhio whÄnuitia ana ko te Tau Hou MÄori), te kaupapa hiranga katoa ka whakanuia i te maramataka MÄori. E haere tonu ana te whakanuia o te aranga ake o te KÄhui o Matariki i Änei rÄ nei ki te tikanga me te kawa ka tohu i te wÄ o te hokinga whakaaro, te maharatanga, te whakanui me te mahi Ähuareka, ka arotahi ai ki ngÄ painga ka kawea mai e te tau hou.
Ka kitea ngÄ kÅrero mÅ te kaupapa nei - pÄwhea te tuku tono mai, ngÄ taumata tuku pÅ«tea me ngÄ paearu i te paetukutuku a Te Arawhiti i: www.tearawhiti.govt.nz/funding-for-matariki-celebrations
MÅ Ätahi atu pÄtai, toro mai ki a matarikifunding@tearawhiti.govt.nz
MÄnawatia a Matariki!
Applications opened on 1 March 2022 for four weeks, to enable initiatives that acknowledge the essence of what Matariki represented for MÄori to be submitted. Te Arawhiti - the Office for MÄori Crown Relations is coordinating the fund with the support of their Chief Advisor MÄtauranga Matariki, Professor Rangi MÄtÄmua.
Lil is "excited to be working with Professor MÄtÄmua on such an important kaupapa and ensuring that we take the opportunity before us to understand and celebrate Matariki."
The rising of Matariki marks the beginning of te mÄtahi o te tau (commonly known as the MÄori New Year), the most significant celebration in the traditional MÄori calendar. The appearance of te KÄhui o Matariki continues to be honoured today with ritual and ceremony that marks a period of reflection and remembrance, celebration and festivities, and focuses on the promise of a new season.
Information about this initiative - how to apply, the levels of funding and criteria can be found on the Te Arawhiti website at www.tearawhiti.govt.nz/funding-for-matariki-celebrations
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice