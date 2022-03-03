The Historic Village 'brings untold history to life'

Thursday, 3 March, 2022 - 11:00

Members of former Friends of the Village, Catherine Stewart, Ian Young, Brian Marriner and Moihi Ririnui at the unveiling.

Tauranga’s much-loved The Historic Village is embarking on an exciting new period of growth that will see the precinct go from strength to strength as a bustling hub of art, culture and history.

As part of its new 10-year strategic direction, the Village aims to bring to light its countless untold stories, so manuhiri (visitors) can share in the city’s vibrant history.

The first of these stories was shared this week with the unveiling of new signage that details the history of ÅtumÅetai School House, which is located at the Village.

The Historic Village Manager, Blair Graham, says the school house holds more than a century of history and he is delighted its story is now more accessible for people to learn about.

"It’s all the small, quirky details about our history that we want to share, like the fact that the ÅtumÅetai School House and Faulkner House, where students were taught while the school was built, have now - whether by design or fate - been relocated a mere 40m apart at the Village.

"It’s knowing about the buckets upon buckets of staples that were removed from the native timber walls that held up generations of students’ artwork and the four layers of lino lifted off the kauri floorboards during restoration. These tidbits make up our history," he says.

Mr Graham says preserving Tauranga’s unique local history is the motivation behind the new signage, which the Village aims to install more of in the future.

"If our history is not retold through the generations, we inevitably lose those stories forever," he says.

The ÅtumÅetai School House storyboard was funded by the former Friends of the Village volunteer group and some of those volunteers joined the unveiling this week.

Mr Graham says it has been a combination of big and small developments that has seen the village "really come into its own" in recent times.

"The Historic Village has had a profound impact on community wellbeing in what has been an incredibly hard two years due to COVID-19 and we are working to ensure it remains a firm fixture for everyone to enjoy.

Mr Graham says their current priorities are to deliver the Village’s capital expenditure programme to bring more buildings up to fit for purpose condition, and sourcing new tenants who align with Village’s strategy and objectives, ready for next summer.

"The Historic Village is unlike anything else in the city. Tauranga residents have a strong sense of belonging to this place and it truly is a jewel in Tauranga’s crown; one we are committed to growing and protecting."

The Historic Village is owned and managed by Tauranga City Council.