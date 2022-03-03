'A win for people power' as global plastics treaty mandate adopted at UN

Thursday, 3 March, 2022 - 11:51

Greenpeace Aotearoa is celebrating a "monumental win for people and the environment" today after the United Nations Environment Assembly adopted a mandate to open negotiations for a legally binding global plastics treaty that addresses the whole life-cycle of plastic pollution in the environment.

Greenpeace Aotearoa plastics campaigner Juressa Lee said the development is a historic moment and a significant step forward in curbing the plastic pollution crisis.

"This is a significant step that will keep the pressure on the oil industry and big brands like Coca Cola to reduce their plastic footprint and switch their business models to refill and reuse," she said.

The deal, agreed at a meeting held in Kenya and attended by more than 100 countries including Aotearoa, has been described by the UN Environment Assembly as the most significant environmental deal since the 2015 Paris climate accord.

"Today, global leaders in Nairobi heard the millions of voices around the world who are demanding an end to the plastic pollution crisis, and it shows once again what we can achieve when we stand together," said Lee.

"From fossil fuel extraction to its disposal, throughout its entire lifecycle, plastic creates pollution that is harmful to people and the planet. World leaders can no longer ignore this fact. They must act with urgency.

"Until a strong global treaty is signed, sealed, and delivered, Greenpeace and its allies will keep pushing for a world free of plastic pollution, with clean air and a stable climate."