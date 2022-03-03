Let’s clean up Parliament - sustainably - Sustainability Trust

Thursday, 3 March, 2022 - 12:02

There’s no denying that the clean-up of Parliament Grounds following the protest is a huge job, and Sustainability Trust wants to offer a helping hand to clean up in an environmentally-friendly way.

CEO Georgie Ferrari said "When we restore Parliament Grounds to be a safe space for everyone, let’s protect PÅneke by ensuring that any non-hazardous materials are recycled."

Sustainability Trust already runs a monthly community clean to keep the streets of Welly waste-free, and they want to bring that mahi and knowledge to the Parliament Grounds clean-up.

"We want to let NZ Police, Wellington City Council and the organisers of The Big Clean-Up know that we are ready and willing to sort the rubbish from the recyclables. Everything we do at Sustainability Trust is about reducing impact on the environment and giving back to the Wellington community" said Georgie.

Sustainability Manager Polly Griffiths said "With the Southern Landfill rapidly running out of space we want Wellington to become a zero waste city. Rather than seeing what has been left as trash, we can look for opportunities to reuse and recycle, recovering resources to benefit our community."

"Wellingtonians love their city and their community and we want to ensure that aroha is carried through to the clean-up by recycling as much of the rubbish as we can" Polly concluded.