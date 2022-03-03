World's first personality questionnaire for accountant recruitment launched

Thursday, 3 March, 2022 - 13:46

Accountancy firms and bookkeepers have a new tool to find best-fit candidates, that deepens their selection process from technical expertise to understanding their personality.

A ground-breaking study of 300 accountants in New Zealand, the United Kingdom, United States and Australia is the foundation for the new online recruitment Personality Profile Questionnaire (APPQ) developed by New Zealand based firm Accountests, which provides technical skills and personality testing for the accountancy profession globally.

Accountests director Steve Evans says information collated from the study has designed the personality profile tool that identifies whether a candidate is a "back room number cruncher or a trust strategic business adviser" for clients.

"Today’s accountant needs to offer vision and creative thinking and a much broader repertoire of skill rather than just maintaining accounts and finances.

Mr Evans says the release of the world-first accountant personality profiler enhances the recruitment prospects for accounting and bookkeeping firms as the sector grapples with a major talent shortage and the much touted "great resignation".

The most recent Microsoft 2021 Work Trend Index reported some 41% of the global workforce is likely to consider leaving their current employer within the next year, and 49% plan to make a major career change.

Accounting firm turnover has been high for a number of years, with upwards of 20 percent of accounting talent lost per year for most firms.

The 20 minute APPQ questionnaire used data captured from 300 accountants that participated in the pilot study as a benchmark to help firms recruit new staff as well as better understand the attributes of existing staff to succeed.

It is designed to tackle accounting specific challenges including maintaining ethics, building relationships, adding value and coping with the stresses and strains of changing accounting roles and client expectations. A report with interview questions and professional development plan is generated within five minutes of completion.

Sue de Bievre, founder of a new-age accountancy firm, Beany ( www.beany.com) that has challenged status quo of the typical accountant says APPQ has been beneficial in both the selection of new staff as well as how a team works together.

"Traditionally we would hire accountants based on their tested technical competence, without considering how they would fit into a team based on their personal profile.

"We've put our entire team through the APPQ process and it's fascinating at the individual level - and super helpful at the management level to see how the team fits together overall. We can see where we're strong and also what we need to look for in recruitment to fill in some gaps in over overall team profile. It also works well for the team to see everyone's natural style and strengths - we can then adapt to that," she said.

The questionnaire will also enable firms to provide greater career opportunities for woman as they look to return from extended leave

"It is important firms create the right environment for everyone to flourish and for women to have the same opportunities as men and the questionnaire will help to personality match two people that share a role."

Mr Evans says the role of an accountant has changed over the last decade following the introduction of cloud-based accountancy software, which has made compliance and day to day financial data entry easier for both accounting firms and the businesses they support.

"Today accountant needs to offer vision and creative thinking and a much broader repertoire of skills and is no longer just responsible for maintaining accounts and finances; now, they need a broader set of business skills, as a trusted strategic business adviser.

Accountests spent a year in research and development involving trusted psychometric testing partners and over 300 clients to build the personality questionnaire that provides instant reporting and extensive interpretation support.

APPQ builds on a landmark study by Associated Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) in 2016 of the behaviours and skills accountants need to possess in a changing world of accounting, focusing on accounting ethics, establishing and maintaining healthy relationships, creativity, vison and stress tolerance.

Mr Evans said that although the 2016 ACCA study was excellent in telling employers of accountants what their employees should look like, it fell short of providing advice on how they might identify potential and current alignment when hiring new accountants.

Accountests director and a former partner is a global accounting Giles Pearson has experienced first-hand the issues of employing accountants that are great with numbers but struggle with the broader business related role that has become part of the evolution of the profession.

"As a partner in a large accounting firm I quickly realised the importance of knowing whether new staff were likely to be best focused towards business development or client delivery, and making sure teams had a mixture of complementary working styles. Getting this right is crucial, and this test provides all the information to those hiring accountants to make confident decisions."

As reports include interview questions and development priorities, APPQ is equally applicable in your hiring process as it is in identifying development opportunities for personal development among your existing team.

ABOUT ACCOUNTESTS - www.accountests.com

Accountests was launched in 2013 to address frequently heard requests from employers of accountants and bookkeepers for a reliable method of assessing the technical competency and personality behaviours of candidates for accounting and bookkeeping roles.

Employers experienced the frustration and cost of hiring staff whose actual accounting ability fell significantly short of the abilities claimed on CVs and Resumes and at interview; shortfalls that went undetected in existing selection processes.

The accountancy and bookkeeping tests reports provide easily interpreted results to make timely and informed recruitment decisions.

Each test is designed and validated in consultation with partner and senior manager level accountants in public practice, large corporate and SME businesses, accounting and bookkeeping professional bodies and the public sector to ensure they meet the needs of all recruiters of accountants.

Developed in New Zealand, Accountests has developed country specific tests for Australia, United Kingdom, New Zealand and the US but there are also general accounting tests for English speaking countries