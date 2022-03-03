Covid testing delays highlights need for integrated laboratory service - APEX

Thursday, 3 March, 2022 - 14:35

The delays in processing Covid tests and risks of staffing absences from sick or isolating staff across New Zealand’s medical laboratory network have highlighted the urgent need for a national medical laboratory service, says the APEX Union.

"Our laboratory scientists and technicians have been doing an excellent job responding to the spike in testing demand, however the public health response is being let down by a lack of leadership and co-ordination," said Dr Deborah Powell, APEX union National Secretary.

"Information flow between the Ministry of Health and the dozens of both public and private laboratories which serve our communities is clearly a challenge. The Ministry’s misunderstanding, or not realizing, that pooling would become unviable with higher positivity rates demonstrates the need for a closer integration and better communication across laboratories," continued Dr Powell.

The next issue we are going to face is when large numbers of laboratory staff become sick with Covid, potentially causing massive delays to Covid testing and other urgent diagnostic testing, particularly in small hospitals reliant on a handful of laboratory staff.

"These risks are and were predictable but as long as the medical laboratory sector response is piecemeal and fragmented the Government cannot guarantee the ability of laboratories to respond effectively." concluded Dr Powell APEX.