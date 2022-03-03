PSA allied health worker's strike will not go ahead

Thursday, 3 March, 2022 - 19:02

The Employment Court has released its interim decision upholding the DHBs' injunction against the strike action planned by allied health workers.

Strike action will no longer take place on Friday 4 March.

Facilitated negotiations will take place between the union and the DHBs will take place on 7 and 8 March.

PSA organiser Will Matthews says, "We expect the DHBs to do the right thing and come to the table with a decent offer.

"Our members will not forget they have a right to fair pay and equal treatment and are resolute in their goal of reaching a fair deal."