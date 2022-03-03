Thursday, 3 March, 2022 - 22:15

Thrilled to be studying nursing at EIT with added bonus Former Taradale High School student Brea Jeffares is thrilled to be studying for a Bachelor of Nursing degree at EIT this year - a commitment that became a little easier financially when she won a scholarship from EIT.

Brea, 18, applied for EIT’s Year 13 scholarship last year and was pleased when she was successful because it effectively means that her first two years of study are paid for. Currently the Government Fees Free policy covers the fees for students’ first year of study and this scholarship will cover Brea’s second year of study. EIT awarded 93 scholarships to last year’s Year 13 students in Hawke’s Bay and TairÄwhiti. The Year 13 Scholarship covers one year of tuition fees including any course related costs which have been approved to be included as part of the scholarship. Brea says it was her teachers who encouraged her to apply for the scholarship.

"I applied because my teachers wanted us to go for it because we are locals, and it makes sense."

Having started the programme at EIT’s Hawke’s Bay Campus this month, Brea is loving it because she sees it as a calling, with caring and all the anatomical and science aspects of it as well.

"I have enrolled in this programme because I have a desire to study nursing and I want to further develop my curiosity in it."

Science, Chemistry and Biology were always go-to subjects for her at Taradale High School and it is that interest that will stand her in good stead in her study and then on to her career as a nurse.

While it is early days, Brea sees herself at the heart of the action in a hospital - as a theatre nurse.

Glen Harkness, EIT’s Executive Director, Strategic Projects and Partnerships, welcomed Brea and all the other scholarship winners to EIT.

"Once again the quality of the applications has been of a high standard, and we welcome the scholarship winners to the EIT whÄnau."