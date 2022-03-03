Year 13 scholarship enables student to follow creative dream at EIT

Thursday, 3 March, 2022 - 22:25

Nikita Taiapa-Powell credits a Year 13 Scholarship from EIT for allowing her to follow her dream of studying for a degree in Creative Practice.

Nikita (NgÄti Porou, Rongowhakaata, NgÄti Awa) was one of 93 school students from last year who were awarded a scholarship to study at EIT. The scholarship is open to students intending to study a degree but is also available to students who wish to study certificate or diploma programmes that are embedded in a degree.

The Year 13 Scholarship covers one year of tuition fees including any course related costs which have been approved to be included as part of the scholarship.

Currently the Government Fees Free policy covers the fees for their first year of study and this scholarship could cover the student’s second year of study. This could mean two years of their degree are fees free.

Nikita, who attended Karamu High School in Hastings last year, has taken this opportunity to study for the Bachelor in Creative Practice at EIT’s IDEAschool.

"I don’t come from the richest family, so the scholarship was really helpful. It is also good that we get our first year free."

Nikita,18, is quite clear about what she wants to be when she finishes the three-year programme - a tattoo artist.

"I want to be a general tattoo artist, but it would also be interesting to look at more traditional art at some stage."

Art has been Nikita’s passion for a number of years, and she is particularly interested in acrylics and illustrations. "I've done some clay work in the past. I'm not the best, but it was really fun, and a nice learning experience."

"I find painting people and skeletons really interesting. It is fantasy with a very mystical vibe to it, so not very realistic. I look at real people to get the feel of lighting and that and then I just draw them into what I think would look interesting."

Although she has just started in her IDEAschool programme, Nikita is already seeing the benefits in being in the creative environment.

"I've been given really good advice already around my illustrations and my drawing style. My tutor encouraged me to be more confident in my work, which is really helpful. So I already know I'm going to enjoy it."

Glen Harkness, EIT’s Executive Director, Strategic Projects and Partnerships, says EIT has a wide range of degree programmes.

"We are excited each year to be able to help learners pursue their passion and set them on their journey towards a degree that will be a steppingstone into the workforce."