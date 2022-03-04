Changes coming at Blenheim Waste Sorting Centre

Friday, 4 March, 2022 - 12:48

From Monday, the public will notice changes designed to speed up the waste disposal process when using the Waste Sorting Centre in Blenheim.

This includes the installation of a new camera system that allows the weighbridge system to record vehicle registration plates.

Council’s Solid Waste Manager Alec McNeil says this new system will, in time, replace the need for a printed ticket at the weighbridge on the way in and should speed up transaction times at the weighbridge on the way out.

Another new feature will be handheld tablets like an iPad that site attendants will use to record items brought to the Waste Sorting Centre such as tyres, clean fill, general waste, Council bags and so on, said Mr McNeil.

"When you arrive at the out weighbridge the new system will already have updated and will show you a display of what you brought to site - a bit like the display that you see at a fast-food drive through. This should make transactions at the out weighbridge slightly quicker," he said.

"We will be testing this new system in March and April so please help the attendants when they approach you for information. Once we are confident that the new system is working as intended, we will then provide further updates," said Mr McNeil.

The public is advised to use the greenwaste facility as normal. "We will update you in the future about how the greenwaste site will be incorporated into the new system," said Mr McNeil.