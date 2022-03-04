The Incubator Creative Hub's threesome of new exhibitions opening March 18

Friday, 4 March, 2022 - 13:46

The Incubator Creative Hub is proud to present the next threesome of excellent exhibitions opening Friday 18 March 2022.

Gig Photography is a look at the Tauranga music scene through the lens of 9 of our city’s photographers. From the Jam Factory to the Jazz Festival and Woodcock, the photography is wide and varied. Some photographers are including a few shots from out-of-town shows.

Photographers involved: Gary Harvey, John Baxter, Nicola Baxter, Jamie Coxon, Colin Lunt, Nick Newman, Paul Edwards, Nic Clegg, and Chris O’Donnell.

Gig Photography will be on display at The People’s Gallery - Toi Ka Rere.

Mike Morgan is one of New Zealand’s most iconic artists. His vibrant oil paintings are instantly recognisable for their vivid detail, as well as being much like the man himself, full of colour and humour. Inspired mostly by Salvador Dalí and René Magritte, the ideas for his art arise from dreams, wildlife, and the intricacies of human nature. Accomplished in outsider art, his esteemed works have become highly collectible nationally and internationally.

Mike’s exhibition, Mike Morgan Oils, will be viewable in the Incubator Gallery.

The Pukemapu Potters are a group of potters who meet regularly at Dorothy Armstrong's secluded garden on Pukemapu Road, Oropi, to raku fire their ceramic work together. Raku firing is a 16th century Japanese ceramics technique, which involves taking glowing red hot ceramic sculptures, starving them of oxygen and dousing them in water. Results are vibrant and exciting.

Local potters Maureen Ball and Sophie Evans are joining the Pukemapu Potters in the Pothouse Gallery for their group show, the Art of Clay, of different ceramic styles and techniques.

Please join us for the opening night Friday 18 March.